Hollywood royalty Loretta Devine shines among the star studded cast of her latest film, “Queen Bees”, which is set to hit theaters and On Demand this Friday, June 11th.
"Queen Bees" is a story about the Pine Grove Senior Community and the "mean girl" clique that rules it, the "Queen Bees". Behind this retirement home door is a rarely talked about world of cutthroat bridge tournaments, lustful widows and high school-like drama.
Devine plays Sally Hanson, the most soft spoken "Queen Bee", who's girlish demeanor hints at something deeper. “Sally is a complete character and that was important to me,” the actress explained. “She has lost her husband and is struggling with a second bout of cancer. Staying active and engaged is what keeps her going.”
In playing this role, Devine felt a strong responsibility to debunk stereotypes of the elderly Black woman. “Sally was giving, kind, empathetic and human,” she said. Devine shared that she “felt warm” in knowing that she could portray Sally in this way, as opposed to the angry narrative that is often associated with Black women of this particular demographic.
With quite the track record for shedding light on female-centered narratives about friendship and vulnerability, Devine has starred in “DreamGirls” on Broadway, “Waiting to Exhale”, and “For Colored Girls”. While she doesn’t necessarily attribute this pattern to an intentional mission, she certainly values the true meaning of friendship.
Both on and off camera, the friendship and chemistry between Devine and her castmates came naturally. The characters in the film, much like the actresses playing them, became friends and learned to lean on one another.
"Eventually they became each other’s saving grace," Devine said about her character's with the other ladies.
Devine shared an endearing story about her and co-star Ann-Margret going shopping at a nearby Ross in Atlanta, where the filming took place. Devine said, “She didn’t even realize Ross carried pants for $14.99!"
Like kids in a candy shop, the cast leaned into their child-like tendencies with comedic timing and improvisation and it made for some unexpected moments. Spoiler alert: “The scene with Helen and Sally in bed, that was improvised”, Devine explained.
While the storyline of "Queen Bees" seems hyper-focused on one particular age group, the message transcends the ages. It’s never too late for new experiences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.