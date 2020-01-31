In celebration of Black History Month, Focus Features and Regal are doing free screenings of the movie “Harriet” in 50 theatres around the United States on Tuesday, Feb. 4, and Tuesday, Feb. 11. “Harriet” depicts the life of one of history’s most courageous African American heroes, Harriet Tubman, bringing her story to the big screen for the very first time. The only Philadelphia area screening at the Regal UA Riverview Plaza in South Philadelphia.
Based on the thrilling and inspirational life of an iconic American freedom fighter, HARRIET tells the extraordinary tale of Harriet Tubman's escape from slavery and transformation into one of America’s greatest heroes. Haunted by memories of those she left behind, Harriet (Erivo) ventures back into dangerous territory on a mission to lead others to freedom. With allies like abolitionist William Still (Odom Jr.) and the entrepreneurial Marie Buchanon (Monáe), Harriet risks capture and death to guide hundreds to safety as one of the most prominent conductors of the Underground Railroad. Witness the story of a woman who defied impossible odds to change the course of her life and the fate of the nation.
For her work as the titular role of Harriet, Cynthia Erivo has been nominated for two Academy Awards®, for Best Actress and Best Original Song for “Stand Up,” which she co-wrote with Joshuah Brian Campbell.
CLICK HERE for your chance to get tickets.
