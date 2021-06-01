He thinks of himself as a drummer – a musician who really enjoys his work.
But there are others who think of Tony Royster as a hero – the kind of man who delights in giving back to his community. In fact, Royster was one of only ten winners named recently in the 15th annual Teacher as Hero Award.
Sponsored by State Farm, the Hero Award recognizes outstanding educators who represent the best practices in teaching, and serve as role models to their colleagues and students. Royster and the other winners were honored recently at the National Liberty Museum and will become part of a dedicated exhibit at the Museum for an entire year in addition to other celebratory events they will enjoy.
“In a way, I do consider myself a hero,” says Royster, throwing modesty to the wind. “Over the years I came across a lot of people who needed help and I was able to find a way to help them.”
Also known as Mr. Y Not, Royster started Positive Movement Drumming in 2011 to encourage and inspire young people through drumming and dancing while also spreading a positive community message. Offering them a safe haven, he teaches them leadership and helps decrease gun violence in our city.
“I describe myself as very happy, energetic, always smiling and positive person, things I’d like to pass on to others,” Royster says. “In winning this award, State Farm came out to see me and gave me this beautiful glass award with my name on it. I didn’t realize what a big deal this whole thing was until State Farm came out to my house. I was so honored and I’m still very excited about it.”
Royster grew up in Philadelphia’s Pulaski Housing Projects, surrounded by adversity, aggression, drugs and daily shootings. The same fate that plagued many others in the Projects might have awaited him, too, except for one thing – a drill team that practiced outside his window.
“I used to hear their drumming and became fascinated with the sound,” Royster explains. “One day, my mother decided to sign me up with the team. And from then on I kept drumming away. I came to love it.
“In fact, playing the drums was the most positive thing that happened in my life during those years. The drums were my outlet. If anything happened to upset me, I would just drum harder and louder. I was able to vent my frustration and my anger and get it all out on those drums.”
And then, one day, Royster realized that if he combined his passion for drumming while contributing positively to his community, he could teach kids to avoid the pitfalls that had almost engulfed him.
“In 2011 I founded Positive In Control, that’s what my organization was called at first,” Royster says.
“In the beginning it was just a drum line, but in 2014 God blessed me and I met a woman who had formed a drill team with a bunch of girls but had no drummers. And here we were with a bunch of drummers but no drill team.”
So when the dust settled, Positive Movement was born. And it’s still going strong today. Last year, a short documentary was filmed about Mr. Y Not and his mission.
Today, Royster and Positive Movement Entertainment continues to flourish and provide inner city youth with the guidance they need while parading and prancing all over the city to the complete joy of others.
“Our slogan is ‘Put down the guns and pick up some drums.’ I think that says it all,” Royster concludes.
For more information visit WhoURockinWit.org.
