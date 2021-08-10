The 3rd Annual Litapendence brought out more than 200 festival goers in celebration of local artists from the Black and brown communities.
The goal of the festival was to influence the next generation of leaders to get involved in social justice issues that heavily affect underprivileged Philadelphia communities.
Attendees were exposed to 15 artists, supported more than 15 local businesses and left the event with a brand-new perspective on making Philadelphia a better place to live for everyone.
The proceeds from this year’s event will go towards three local arts and activism nonprofits: Heal the Hood Project, The People’s Paper Co-Op, and the Youth Art & Self-Empowerment Project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.