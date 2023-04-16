BKN Kings Rapper Ejected Basketball

E-40, middle, watches during an NBA basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the Portland Trail Blazers in San Francisco, Dec. 30, 2022. — AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Kings are investigating allegations from a Bay Area hip-hop star that "racial bias" led to him being kicked out of his seat during a playoff game against the Golden State Warriors.

The rapper E-40 said in a statement that he was heckled throughout the game Saturday night and addressed one heckler "in an assertive but polite manner" before security guards came and ordered him to leave the arena.

