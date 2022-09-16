With Summer on its way out and festivals moving indoors as daylight savings creeps around the corner, the Kimmel Cultural Campus in partnership with the Philadelphia Orchestra has the fix for all those missing the fun of summer events. Returning to the Kimmel Center this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Cultural Campus presents the Philadelphia Fall Arts Fest. The second annual festival highlighting the work and creativity of art organizations around the city.
Attendees are invited to join for small performances and interact with local artists as the Kimmel Center prepares to kick off the arts and culture season in Philadelphia. What better way to step into the fall season than on a Saturday with 50 different arts orgs, live music and programming. And lest we forget, cheap tickets for over 100 different events happening at the Kimmel Cultural Center this fall.
Following 2021’s Arts Launch, Philadelphia Fall Arts Fest is centered on community art programming occurring throughout the city of Brotherly and Sisterly love. “Following the success of Arts Launch last year, where we had thousands of people come out from around the region to enjoy the return of in-person performances and events. We said, let’s just replicate it again this year.” says Leslie Tyler, Vice President Program Communications and Partnerships with the Kimmel Cultural Campus. “Philadelphia truly is an arts and culture Mecca. You don’t have to go to New York or Washington, DC to enjoy the arts. We have a very rich and vibrant arts and cultural scene right here in our city,” Leslie says. Some vibrant performers and artists you can expect to see this Saturday include The Lady Hoofers Tap ensemble, The Philadelphia Ballet, musicians from the Curtis Institute of Music and much more. Attendees are encouraged to explore the cultural campus as it will be jam-packed with artist, different organizations, and live performances sure to keep you entertained.
As much as this year’s festival goes to highlight the work of other organizations such as the African American Museum in Philadelphia or The Women’s Coalition for Empowerment Inc. It also stands as a reminder of how important it is to continue supporting the arts after the hit the industry took thanks to one, COVID-19. “We suffered a lot of losses during the pandemic. The arts and cultural scene is usually the last, if you will, to come back. Having people come to see live performances or exhibits at a museum, that’s the last thing that people were doing following the pandemic,” Leslie shared with the Tribune.
As many theaters closed their doors, studios shuttered, and arts initiatives struggled to find safety nets through COVID-19, many within the arts and culture sector are still trying to pull themselves out of the hole created by a global pandemic. Leslie shares she’s hopeful Saturday’s festivities reinvigorate the Philadelphia community into engaging with their local arts organizations as well as understanding the importance of supporting the city’s cultural efforts. “The arts have the power to heal [and] the pandemic hurt a lot of people. [Art] has the power to heal our community, and it brings people together from different backgrounds and all walks of life. And I just think it’s a beautiful thing.” Leslie says.
From roving art galleries, to live performances, this Saturday is the perfect reintroduction into the world of the arts. And Leslie, along with the rest of the Kimmel Cultural Campus staff are eager and awaiting your return, “there’s just so much for people to experience this season. And together, is our favorite place to be. There’s nothing like experiencing a live performance on stage. Yes, you can watch things on Netflix. But you don’t have that same feeling. It doesn’t emote the same feeling as sitting there and connecting with an artist on stage, it really moves your soul. It’s different. The feelings are different in person. So I encourage everybody to come out.” Join the fun on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for free at the Kimmel Center.
