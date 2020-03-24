As we all hunker down during the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a ray of light shining from our own community. Philly native Kevin Hart is keeping everyone entertained with the third season of his hilarious docu-series "Kevin Hart: What the Fit?" now available on the YouTube-Laugh Out Loud Network. The season begins seven months after Hart's devastating auto accident, in which he sustained major back injuries.
According to the network, the 10-episode season will follow Hart and a new squad of celebrity friends as they "continue to inspire the world to work out."They'll offer a humorous take with outrageous antics as they organize a community workout for an entire city and try out "some lesser known" Olympic sports.
"This season is going to have a special, special, special feel, because this is the season that I'm doing after my accident, where I got hurt!" Hart said in the season opener, while driving in his car.
"I was basically put in a situation where I was like, "Oh my God! Am I going to be able to walk? Am I going to be able to recover? Am I going to be able to get back to myself?" And through hard work, determination and pure will, I got to a place where I could be physically active again. So I'm thankful for some of the small stuff, which is just the ability to get up and move around. This season, I gotta make sure the people see me givin' it my all to be the old me again!" he says.
Hart has indeed returned to his irreverent self, with the season opening with Hart and his good buddy, Jimmy Kimmel, receiving a side-splitting private lesson on what it takes to be a Harlem Globetrotter.
Season three will feature hijinks with Hart and his guest stars, including Mindy Kaling ("80s Workout"), Nick Jonas ("Boy Scouts"), Chelsea Handler ("Country Club"), David Dobrik ("Move with Hart Community Workout"), Emma Chamberlain (Soccer), The Dolan Twins (Ballroom Dancing), Keegan-Michael Key ("Going for Gold"), Keke Palmer ("Mascots") and Adam Devine ("Marching Band").
While the comedian can always be counted on to bring the fun, it is clear that Hart has a new zest and appreciation for life.
"Basically, it makes you realize that you're not in control," Hart said. "At the end of the day, it can all be over, man! So don't take today for granted!"
So if you need a break, why not join Hart on YouTube for some lighthearted moments? New episodes of "Kevin Hart: What the Fit?" will premiere on the YouTube-Laugh Out Loud Network each Thursday and Monday.
