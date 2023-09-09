Harris Hip Hop

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a 50th anniversary celebration of hip-hop at the Vice President's residence, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Washington. — AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

 Manuel Balce Ceneta

WASHINGTON — Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday hosted a celebration of hip-hop's 50th anniversary with appearances by some of the music genre's pioneers and stars.

Common, Jeezy, MC Lyte and Roxanne Shante were among the hip-hop artists invited to join Harris for the party at the vice presidential residence.

The Associated Press

