As a small boy growing up in Guinea, he would watch the circus and dream of starting his own one day.
“I was very young but I was driven to learn acrobatics and aerial movements, just like the ones I had seen on TV. I’d also watch people on the streets and in my village doing the same crazy things and I knew I wanted to do all those things too.” says Yamoussa Bangoura.
And eventually, he did, creating his own African music-filled acrobatic production he calls “Kalabante: Afrique en Cirque,” which he translates to “a kid who always wants to try something new.”
A fitting description for the man who worked his way up from Conakry, Guinea’s capital, to working with companies like Circus Baobab, Circus Eloize, Cirque du Soleil and others – eventually establishing his own company which will be performing Sunday, May 1 at the Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, and part of Penn Live Arts’ Philadelphia Children’s Festival.
Making its Philadelphia debut, Kalabante features authentic dancing and astonishing acrobatic feats to the rhythms of djembes, koras and other native West African instruments.
But before forming his own circus, this talented and determined performer was recruited by Circus Eloize and brought to Montreal, Canada. But while he performed with them for several years, he never lost sight of his own personal dream.
He says, “Previously, I had spent seven years touring the world with Circus Eloize, but now I wanted to do my own thing. I dreamed of making my own music, doing my own choreography, everything in my own way where circus and drumming and music would all come together. Today, the music we play, the way we play the drums, are all familiar things we do. We even have storytelling in our show. It’s the life we live in Africa.”
So in 2007, Bangoura realized his dream and opened his own company in Montreal. Now making its Philadelphia debut, Kalabante features authentic dancing and authentic acrobatic feats set to the pulsing rhythms of djembes, korss and other West African instruments. To complete his dream Banoura enlisted the talents of many of his extended family members, including his sisters, brothers and cousins.
A stunning success, in 2010, Kalabante became part of a documentary film titled “Circus Without Borders.” And in 2018, Bangoura opened his own studio and school in Montreal, offering classes in African dance, cirque and drumming.
According to its founder, COVID stopped the progress of his troupe for a time. “It became very difficult for us to perform, but things are looking better now. Still, we do face many challenges, one of which is travel, which we do a lot of.”
Today, traveling means taking most of their equipment on a plane with them – which is no easy task. “Covid has made it so difficult for us, but I still think it’s worth it. We love being on stage, and so to do that, we have to travel. We’ve been around the world and we have to continue doing that so people get to see us and get to know us – especially with our dream of someday being on Broadway!’
For more information, visit pennlivearts.org
