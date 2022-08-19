Midterm elections haven’t invoked the best response in the last few years but organizations are gathering all over the country to inspire big turnouts in battle states such as Georgia, Texas, and Pennsylvania.
One of those organizations is Joy to the Polls, a non-partisan initiative that brings joy to the democratic process.
“This work has to be part of the journey not just the destination,” says Jessica George who’s part of the Joy to the Polls creative team.
She explained that the mission for Joy to the Polls is “ to inject energy into the act of voting. The world we are looking to create is where voting is a celebration.”
The goal is to get citizens excited about participating in the political process. They organized artists, DJs, and musicians like Questlove and Lin Manuel Miranda to provide energy at polling locations across the country in 2020.
Voting is just one of the many ways citizens can express themselves. This year’s midterm elections are significant, particularly in Pennsylvania, where votes will be cast for Governor as well as Senator, among other offices.
The challenge is not only to get citizens to vote, but also to understand what they are voting for. George was asked how that could be accomplished when accurate information about how the government works isn’t taught.
“Voting is part of a larger ecosystem of organizations and people who are doing work to build a larger democracy. Bringing music to the polls is not the only thing that is going to get people to vote or take a larger role in our democracy,” she shares.
The idea is to make it a fun exercise so they are having two major events.
The first one will take place on Aug. 20 in conjunction with nightlife legend Flygirrl. Flygirrl was created by Stacey Wilson in 1995 while she was studying Graphic Design at Philadelphia’s Hussian School of Art, at the same time she started her career in management and promotions, designing promotional material for the entertainment and restaurant industries. She has designed for are radio legend Diana Williams, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Okayplayer, The Sound of Philadelphia, Warmdaddy’s and Zanzibar Blue to name a few.
She equally has made a name for herself in the promotion and event planning space producing events such as Inside The Studio, Candyland and the Illadelphia Xperiment etc.
It makes natural sense that Joy to the Polls would partner with her. The events will take place outside The Fillmore in Philadelphia and are free of charge. The lineup consists of Rich Medina, Bobby Flowers, Serbian Nicole, a B-Boy/B-Girl battle and more. Female emcee Queen Jo will be hosting.
The other organization participating is The Big Clean Up Crew.
On Aug. 28, the organization is coordinating with The Big Clean Up Crew via an event called The Big Playback.
The Big Playback is a feeling shared by all volunteers, young and old. The organization’s goal is to create a fun environment and to inspire local change. They intend to accomplish this by hiring local DJs.
Their idea is to inform voters about the changes they can effect through voting.
The Big Clean Up Crew is primarily a group of creatives, artists, and local humanitarians. Every month, they get together to improve Philadelphia’s under-served neighborhoods through cleaning, revitalizing, and healing marginalized communities.
The DJ’s line up for Aug. 28 includes Matthew Law, Gianni Lee, Fuego-Mayo, and Yung Honey Dip.
Both events utilize unconventional and conventional means to engage the community in the political process. The idea is to use the creative arts to engage the community in partaking in the political process no matter where you reside.
For more information, visit eventbrite.com
