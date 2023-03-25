2023 American Black Film Festival Honors

Jonathan Majors arrives at the American Black Film Festival Honors on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at 1 Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif. — AP Photo/Richard Shotwell 

NEW YORK — The actor Jonathan Majors was arrested Saturday in New York on charges of strangulation, assault and harassment, authorities said.

New York City police said that Majors, star of the recently released "Creed III" and "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania," was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman. Police responded around 11 a.m. to a 911 call inside an apartment in the Manhattan neighborhood of Chelsea.

The Associated Press

