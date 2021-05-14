The City of Philadelphia Office of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy (OACCE), the Arts and Culture Task Force (ACTF) and City Councilmembers Isaiah Thomas and Katherine Gilmore Richardson announced the launch of the $1 million Illuminate the Arts Grant earlier this month.
“The Illuminate the Arts Grant program is part of our purview. This funding was given to the Office of Arts Culture and the Creative Economy under the leadership of Councilman Isaiah Thomas and Councilwoman Katherine Gilmore Richardson,” Kelly Lee, Chief Cultural Officer for the City of Philadelphia, and Director of the City's Office of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy.
The funding is aimed to sustain and stimulate the recovery of Philadelphia's arts and culture community.
“And with these funds, it's a million dollar grant program to be distributed to those three areas. The focus is to just provide them some support, some relief while they continue to struggle to return back to normal after the pandemic,” said Lee.
Part of the Office of Arts, Culture, and the Creative Economy’s mission is to close the gap in access to quality cultural experiences and creative expression through the support and promotion of arts, culture and the creative industries.
“We promote the support of artists and arts organizations in Philadelphia. We also provide access to the arts, particularly in Philadelphia as communities in neighborhoods. And currently we are responsible for the commissioning and caring for Philadelphia's public art collection,” said Lee.
“Those who are awarded grants will receive $1,000 for small nonprofit arts organizations, and by small we are defining them as having operating budgets of $100,000 or less, can apply for a grant that ranges from $5,000 to $10,000. For mid-sized nonprofit arts organizations, and those with operating budgets between $101,000 to 500,000 can apply for grants, ranging from $10,000 to $20,000. And for small creative enterprises, for profit small creative enterprises with an operating budget of less than $500,000 can apply for grants ranging from $2,500 to $15,000,” Lee said.
The amount of grants awarded will depend on how many applicants that the office ultimately receives.
The Illuminate the Arts Grants came from the City Council’s New Normal Budget Act as an investment to address racial disparities in the City of Philadelphia. City Council’s transfer ordinance of $1.3 million to OACCE allocated $1 million for the Illuminate the Arts Grants, with additional funds for a temporary full-time staffer to oversee the administrative responsibilities, repay artists and arts organizations that OACCE canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, and to support artists and arts organizations for neighborhood programming in 2021.
The Illuminate the Arts Grants will be distributed by OACCE with support from the ACTF.
"Supporting our arts and culture community is crucial to our recovery from COVID-19," Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson said in the official press announcement. “Individual artists and small businesses often struggle to receive funding and didn't receive any support from the initial stimulus packages. I'm thrilled we were able to put together this program and invest in our artists."
“We created this grant because we heard directly from local artists, predominately Black and brown artists, who told us they were shut out from COVID-19 relief programs. We intentionally created a program that would support artists, smaller arts and culture non-profits, and creative enterprises that are not eligible for or lack the resources to apply to traditional arts and culture or business supports. With the leadership of the Arts and Culture Task Force and the Office of Arts, Culture, and the Creative Economy, I’m confident that these funds will be invested equitably,” said Katherine Gimlore Richardson.
According to Gilmore Richardson, the proposal came out of the Disadvantaged Communities Task Force, which was co-chaired by herself and Councilmember Thomas.
“We held conversations with different affinity groups, industries and communities to hear about how communities were impacted by COVID-19. During our conversation with the Arts & Culture community, we heard directly that artists were struggling. They had lost income, but many didn’t qualify for state and federal benefits for individuals out of work or business owners, so we wanted to create a fund specifically to help our artists survive,” said Gilmore Richardson.
The Office of Arts, Culture, and the Creative Economy and the city council members have been promoting the grants on social media and through their newsletter, as well as sending the applications directly to artists and businesses.
“Supporting the arts is vital to the wellness of Philadelphia’s communities,” said Councilmember Isaiah Thomas. “This is especially important as the City strives to ensure there are safe and fun activities for Philadelphia youth. Supporting our arts and culture community through the Illuminate the Arts Grant is a major step towards that goal.”
Eligible applicants can apply online at bit.ly/illuminatethearts. For more information about the Illuminating the Arts Grant please email arts@phila.gov or visit CreativePHL.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.