The series “Woke” is back for Season 2 on Hulu. The show is loosely based on Keith “Keef” Knight’s life experiences and stars Lamorne Morris from “New Girl.” Using a comic strip, the first season addressed issues such as racial inequality, specifically community vs. police. We saw Keef (Morris) reflect on his own struggles and pivot to a new path for his work over the course of eight episodes. After witnessing animated objects speak to him, it was clear that this was only the beginning of Keef’s journey of self-discovery.
He’s now an “Artevist” as he’s affectionately dubbed by one of his fans.
One of the ways the show demonstrates how White people have more freedom to rebel than their Black counterparts is by depicting Gunther’s well-intentioned but naivety.
Blake Anderson who plays the very enthusiastic but at times confused Gunther explained his character’s ideology as “his views speak to the white privilege of it all, if you may. Gunther is not afraid to throw a brick through the window because he knows that the repercussions at the end of the day aren’t as severe. Are they going to arrest a whole group of white people throwing bricks?”
While Gunther wants things to be a little livelier, he also wants to show his best friend that he’s an ally, adding to the complexity of Keef’s newfound fame.
Keef, on the other hand, is still trying to figure things out, even as pressure mounts from everyone who meets him. The expectation is that he will stand up for everyone. He is not being given the opportunity for grace or growth.
Lamorne explains it as “he doesn’t have to know it all, that’s a part of everyone’s journey that everyone is learning and everyone is figuring it out. That’s the cool part about our show: we pose a question and now have the answer. We will operate in the form of discussion and humor. With this character you see the questions he has when he has a panic attack. “
He adds “the show holds up a mirror to say that we don’t have to know and that we’re all a work in progress.”
While the other characters on the show are attempting to support various causes and remain onv the frontlines, Clovis, played by actor/comedian T. Murph remains committed to his mission. Clovis, who has leveled up by getting in great shape, is uninspired and does not want to be a part of the new venture that his roommates are embarking on. “Black people are not monolithic, that’s what I love about the show. It shows all the different aspects of Black people. My character represents the everyday dude that you know. He’s aware of what’s happening but that’s not where he lives.”
Sasheer Zamata is Ayana, a liberal lesbian journalist who is equally fierce in holding Keef accountable. She, like all the other characters on the show, is one part aware and one part messy, as evidenced by her dating life.
“The organization skills are on point. Her work life balances with her dating life. On her one day off she manages to line up a bunch of dates. I think that’s very efficient, that just like time management,” was her humorous response.
The question then arose about how one navigates this landscape of social awareness while remaining true to oneself and meeting the public’s expectations.
T. Murph answered it this way “as a Black person I’m always going to focus on what’s going on with us, our lack of rights and issues that are happening in the Black community. That doesn’t mean that I’m not supporting everyone else but right now I am fighting the good fight.“
Sasheer adds “I feel that our show is analyzing that when there is more of a spotlight on a person or a movement, can it still stay true to its values.”
These are some of the powerful messages explored in “Woke,” which allows the audience to find their own voice in this new activism space through humor.
