The Essence Festival of Culture returned to New Orleans in full-force, bringing the heat to commemorate hip-hop’s 50th anniversary. Hip-hop artists were the headliners of every concert with Ms. Lauryn Hill, Missy Elliott and Megan Thee Stallion concluding each night on a high note.
Janelle Monáe, Jill Scott, Wizkid, Ari Lennox, Juvenile, Tems, Tobe Nwigwe, Jagged Edge, Coco Jones, Monica, and Muni Long also took to the stage at Caesers Superdome, bring a bit of soul and R&B to the arena.
Doug E. Fresh, Big Daddy Kane, EPMD, KRS-One, Slick Rick, Jermaine Dupri, Big Boi, Gucci Mane, Lil Jon, Ludacris, T.I., Ice Cube, DJ Quik, E-40, Ice-T, J.J. Fad, The Lady of Rage and Yo-Yo performed on the stage, which became a time capsule of rap brilliance. Angie Martinez created and hosted an all-female hip-hop showcase featuring Eve, Mia X, Remy Ma, Salt-N-Pepa and Trina for her “In Real Life” series.
Guest DJs Clark Kent, Kid Capri, and Spinderella kept the party going. Not to mention comedians Janelle James, Deon Cole, Affion Crockett and Spice Adams’ amazing hosting abilities.
Night 1
Tobe Nwigwe opened the first night with a dynamic performance that included songs like “FYE FYE” and the viral anthem “TRY JESUS.” As they cranked that Soulja Boy and swag surfed, Nwigwe, his wife Fat, and their kids brought live energy to the stage.
Ari Lennox commanded everyone’s attention on stage with chart-topping tunes like “Whipped Cream,” “BMO,” and “Shea Butter Baby.” Her rendition of “Pressure” took a fiery turn when she encouraged women to let go of their inhibitions during the song. Deon Cole made the crowd laugh out loud when he quipped that Lennox had forgotten it was an all-ages affair.
Juvenile, who was initially omitted from the ESSENCE roster, opened the show with singles from the ‘90s and ‘00s. He was correctly put on the roster after a social media backlash, securing his place at the festival. Juvie wowed the crowd with hits like “Ha,” “Set It Off,” and “Slow Motion.” Juvenile finished his act with the iconic “Back That Azz Up,” demonstrating why he is considered one of the game’s most renowned rappers.
With their timeless singles “Let’s Get Married,” “Gotta Be,” “Put a Little Umph In It,” and “He Can’t Love You,” Jagged Edge brought a wave of nostalgic R&B vibes to the festival, leaving the audience on an emotional high.
The hip-hop celebration on the first night brought the audience back to the early days of New York rap. Legendary groups such as The Sugarhill Gang, Grandmaster Melle Mel, and Scorpio performed, while Bone Crusher stunned the audience with “Never Scared.”
The women loved Big Daddy Kane, and Erick Sermon and Slick Rick delivered their masterpieces. Doug E. Fresh’s hits had the audience on their feet and led them into a spirited swag surf. For their legendary duet “The Show,” Slick Rick joined Fresh, while Fresh brought out Lil Vicious to symbolize Caribbean culture. The night concluded with a salute to hip-hop’s forefathers and a group shout to Naughty by Nature’s “Hip Hop Hooray.”
Ms. Lauryn Hill delivered an outstanding performance of her famous album, “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.” Wyclef Jean, who also performed at The Roots Picnic with her and other Fugees bandmember Pras Michel, joined her on stage to perform some of the band’s hits.
Night 2
Saturday night was a full cocktail of R&B with hip-hop on the side starting with BET’s Best New Artist Coco Jones and her hit “ICU.”
The Lady of Rage performed “Afro Puffs” while J.J. Fad took us back with their 1988 hit “Supersonic.” Yo-Yo energized the crowd with her classic songs, while the OG Ice-T wowed the audience with his favorites. DJ Quik showed off his legacy with iconic songs such as Tupac’s “Ambitionz Az A Ridah” and “Gangster Party,” two songs among many he contributed to over the years.
E-40 performed “Sprinkle Me” and “Tell Me When to Go.” Ice Cube and Dub-C turned the volume up with “Check Yo Self” and “It Was A Good Day.”
Monica took the stage with hometown favorite Big Freedia making a surprise appearance which raised the intensity level and got everyone moving. Closing out her set with two classics, “Before You Walk Out of My Life” and “Why I Love You So Much.”
Jermaine Dupri invigorated the audience with excerpts from his extensive catalog of masterpieces. Curren$y performed “Essence Fest’’ before Big Boi and Sleepy Brown took the stage with 2000s hits “Ms. Jackson’’ and “Int’l Players Anthem.” Gucci Mane and T.I. also performed some additional southern classics, and Ludacris joined Lil Jon for an unforgettable performance of Usher’s “Lovers and Friends.”
Philadelphia’s own Jill Scott performed the classics “The Way,” “A Long Walk,” and “He Loves Me,” all from her iconic debut album “Who is Jill Scott?” and thanked her supporters for their love over these 25 years.
The woman everyone was on pins and needles to see was Missy Elliott. Hot off being announced into this year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class, Elliott did not disappoint. The pioneer whipped the audience into a frenzy with her energetic catalog from calmer hits like “One Minute Man” and “The Rain,” to upbeats like “Get Ur Freak On,” “Work It,” and “Pass That Dutch.” The performance was heightened with a visual display, which showed how Elliott has impacted the industry not only with her music but also through her visual artistry.
The cherry on top was that she did all this on her 52nd birthday.
Night 3
The final night of festivities began with a performance by Muni Long, who demonstrated her status as a music industry titan. She sang Usher’s “You Got It Bad” and “Lovers and Friends” prior to singing her smash “Hrs & Hrs.”
Angie Martinez, “the Voice of New York,” arranged an all-female showcase called “In Real Life” to recognize the iconic hip-hop queens who paved the way for today’s talents. Mia X kicked off the show with pieces of “Thinking About You” and “About It” before paying respect to the late great Gangsta Boo.
Philly’s Eve performed “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem,” “Let Me Blow Ya Mind,” and other songs. Trina brought her baddest chick energy by giving the audience hits such as “Who’s Bad” and “Pull Over,” while Remy Ma, who looked fabulous, hit them with “Ante Up” and “Conceited.” Martinez introduced Salt-N-Pepa, who delighted the crowd with songs such as “Whatta Man” and “Push It.” Salt-N-Pepa asked Martinez to join them with her verse from Lil Kim’s “Ladies Night.”
Tems performed flawlessly at her first Essence Fest with her singles “Higher” and “Free Mind.” Later in the evening, she performed on stage with fellow Nigerian musician Wizkid to perform their hit single “Essence.” Talking more about Wizkid, he played hit after hit, including his song “One Dance” with Drake and his song “Brown Skin Girl” with Beyoncé.
Lil Wayne’s surprise performance was the night’s biggest highlight. The rapper, who’s from New Orleans, thanked the audience for all their years of support and rewarded their love with a medley of his greatest hits.
Unapologetic and seductive, Megan Thee Stallion owned the stage. She brought the energy of a real Hot Girl to the stage, performing songs like “Freak Nasty,” “Big Ole Freak,” and “Plan B,” and inviting a large number of her followers up on stage to twerk.
Essence Festival of Culture showed this year that it was ready to toss the baton from the aunties to the next generation, as evidenced by the large number of attendees under 40, showing that it will continue to be the ultimate girl’s trip for Black women to have community and fun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.