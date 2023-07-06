The Essence Festival of Culture returned to New Orleans in full-force, bringing the heat to commemorate hip-hop’s 50th anniversary. Hip-hop artists were the headliners of every concert with Ms. Lauryn Hill, Missy Elliott and Megan Thee Stallion concluding each night on a high note.

Janelle Monáe, Jill Scott, Wizkid, Ari Lennox, Juvenile, Tems, Tobe Nwigwe, Jagged Edge, Coco Jones, Monica, and Muni Long also took to the stage at Caesers Superdome, bring a bit of soul and R&B to the arena.

