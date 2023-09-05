In 2016, Ashley Christopher established the HBCU Week Foundation to recognize and promote the greatness of historically Black colleges and universities. In 2017, she established HBCU Week to increase enrollment in the institutions, which is especially important in light of the recent Supreme Court decision on Affirmative Action.

Christopher, a double HBCU alumna, bears the responsibility of giving back while climbing, introducing children to the idea that if you attend an HBCU, you can do and be anything. The event aims to maintain a pipeline of job prospects from undergraduate programs to corporate America. Christopher experienced a lack of variety in her school career and hopes to inspire others to attend HBCUs as well as provide scholarship funding.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.