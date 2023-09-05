In 2016, Ashley Christopher established the HBCU Week Foundation to recognize and promote the greatness of historically Black colleges and universities. In 2017, she established HBCU Week to increase enrollment in the institutions, which is especially important in light of the recent Supreme Court decision on Affirmative Action.
Christopher, a double HBCU alumna, bears the responsibility of giving back while climbing, introducing children to the idea that if you attend an HBCU, you can do and be anything. The event aims to maintain a pipeline of job prospects from undergraduate programs to corporate America. Christopher experienced a lack of variety in her school career and hopes to inspire others to attend HBCUs as well as provide scholarship funding.
Christopher explains why HBCUs need community support more than ever, and how HBCU Week is one of the ways this can be accomplished. This begins with the schools making a commitment to send representatives to the fair.
“Because of the passion and authenticity behind the movement, behind this initiative, and the love that I have for students and HBCUs, I’ve observed that it is no longer difficult to sell our narrative to anyone,” she explained. “Therefore, when we attempt to persuade them to participate and to return the following year, they always do so because of their first-year experience.
“Thus, what we’re observing is merely a brand expansion. When we have these conversations and get people to commit to coming on-site, that’s really all that’s required to transform that commitment into something permanent.”
One of the challenges that many Black students have about including HBCUs in their college search is that they often don’t know or are unaware of what HBCUs offer, especially in the northern parts of the country.
“That is one of the main reasons why we hold the fair up north and in the south,” Christopher explains.
Another perk of HBCU Week is that if students bring the proper documentation, they can be accepted on site. “You only need to provide proof of your GPA or a college transcript if you are a graduating senior,” Christopher shared. “It does not have to be official; it can be unofficial, and it should include your SAT and ACT scores. Simply wait in line to talk with the recruiter. They examine your academic record and tell you where you stand right away.
“Since 2017, we’ve provided over 6,000 on-the-spot college acceptances, and that figure is growing. So, any graduating senior who comes to our fair should bring many copies of their transcripts as well as their SAT or ACT scores.”
Christopher was asked if there has been an increase in students desiring to attend HBCUs as a result of the racial reckoning in 2020 and the recent Affirmative Action law changes.
“This will be our first fair since the recent decision by the Supreme Court,” she said. “The blessing and the curse for us is that we are positioned to fight against these Affirmative Action reversal rulings. So we established a space where students are celebrated and not tolerated at universities.
“Therefore, we are not requesting that you approach these institutions which, frankly, are not required to consider you,” she continued. “They do not desire to. So, we are pleased to welcome you into the fold; this is your new family. We are preparing you to graduate without observing student day.
“So that our students, whom we serve year after year, can come to a university where they will be welcomed,” she said, “they are not required to graduate with large amounts of student debt. As a result, I believe we will continue to broaden our relationships in order to welcome more and more students into that fold.
“On the other hand, HBCUs make up only 3% of all colleges and universities in the United States. As a result, we have a capacity problem. All kids who wish to attend HBCUs will be unable to do so, and when they turn to their left or right, they may be overlooked only because of the color of their skin.”
Christopher is hopeful with all the talks of the Affirmative Action reversal, it will mobilize not only alumni, but the community to support these institutions along with continued corporate sponsors.
HBCU Week is coming to Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 17-24. For more information, visit www.hbcuweek.org.
