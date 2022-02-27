The wizards are invading Philadelphia with the world premiere of the most comprehensive exhibition ever presented about Harry Potter and the Wizarding World. “Harry Potter: The Exhibition” invites wizards, witches, muggles and all others to take a real-life journey into the stories and films of “Harry Potter,” “Fantastic Beasts” and the expanded Wizarding World, including “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.”
In collaboration with Warner Brothers and Imagine Exhibitions, the Franklin Institute is offering a one of a kind, immersive and interactive look into Harry Potter’s world.
“The context for this show is about celebrating these iconic moments. Thee most iconic moments in all of the films and also the behind-the-scenes part. You are going to love it. It is so beautiful. You could cry,” joked Imagine Exhibition President and CEO Tom Zaller.
The exhibit features 21 galleries that transport “Harry Potter” fans to moments in the film and movies. It even cleverly allows fans to become part of the magical experience. RFID wristbands are given during pre-registration before embarking on this personalized magical journey. Fans are allowed to enter their name and virtually pick their Hogwarts House, magic wand and Patronus (Harry Potter fans understand). Throughout the exhibit, there are opportunities to partake and become part of the wizarding world using the wristbands.
The journey begins where the books and movies begin, at King’s Cross Station on platform nine and three quarters. While walking through, fans are fully immersed in scenes, videos, animation, authentic props, original costumes, music and dialogue seen and heard in the movies. This exhibit brings the movie to life right before your eyes!
Imagine Exhibitions is the brains and brawn behind the Harry Potter exhibition. The company has worked with the Franklin Institute for years and previously worked on the “Titanic” and “Jurassic World” exhibitions there.
Zaller explained that this is a big deal for Imagine and a step up from anything his company has ever done. “What I love about it is its three dimensional storytelling. When you go to a movie, movies are great, right. You sit in the movies and watch the movie and you’re very passive. You can go to some of these immersive experiences and they have a big video wall and you’re walking through, but it’s still pretty passive, which is great! There’s a place for it. But this is the combination of the physical and the authentic. From the book to the props to the costumes and then we set them in these environments that celebrate these places that you remember in the movie. I love it!”
While walking through the different galleries, fans will remember the moments that helped them love this series for more than two decades. See the Hogwarts Castle and walk through its corridors. Explore the Hogwarts Houses, the Great Hall and the Hogwarts Classroom. Learn how to cast a spell, brew a potion and defend yourself against the dark arts using the digital touchscreens. Step outside the castle and play a game of Quiddich, a wizard sporting event on a broomstick. Unfortunately, the flying is not included. Fans can also visit Hagard’s Hut, the evil Dolores Umbridge’s office, Harry’s room under the stairs and scenes from the “Fantastic Beasts” movies.
With the RFID wristbands, “as you go through there will be these little moments you can use your boop (wristband) on. When you leave we are going to send you an email with all these moments. When you’re standing in front of the sorting hat picture, when you’re making your potion or your wand interactive moment, this will give you all this cool stuff you can take with you,” says Zaller.
Some of the exhibition highlights are an original first edition of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” a gigantic Marauder’s Map where guests will see their name appear and the iconic Sorting Hat that places the students in their respective Hogwarts Houses in the movies.
The amount of time it takes to get through the Harry Potter exhibition depends on your fandom level. This magical experience will only be available until Sept. 18. It is a traveling exhibit and will go on tour globally in Latin America, the Asia-Pacific Region, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
For more information on this exhibition, visit Get your tickets before it’s too late https://www.fi.edu/exhibits/harry-potter
