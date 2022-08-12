Tamara Della Anderson is many things, including an actor, singer, writer and director.
She’s been featured in musicals and plays across the country and in multiple TV, films and commercials.
Additionally, she is an advocate for education, anti-racism, a blogger, and so much more.
And now she has taken on the role of producer for her latest project –The Gumbo Lab which features a platform for Black women and solo artists.
“We invited novice and professional filmmakers alike, from ages 12 to adult, to submit their films to the project to become part of what were calling ‘Radical Imaginings,’ a series of inter-generational stories we feel need to be seen and experienced,” she said.
“Radical Imaginings” features a mentorship and professional development lab. In fact, Anderson began a database to connect artists with others, providing a way for people to create original material and make sure they have access to others.
The Gumbo Lab will kick off its ten-minute Film Festival with an in-person screening on Friday, Aug. 12 at the Proscenium Theatre, 302 Hicks St. at 7:30 p.m., and then virtual screening on Monday, Aug. 15, at 8 p.m.
Six films were selected for viewing, including three deemed Best in Show. They include “Testimony: 52nd St. and the Invisible Violence of UPenn” by Amelia Carter (Philadelphia); “Madbeatz: a Philly Drumline Story” by POPPYN, (Philadelphia), a documentary highlighting Mad Beatz Philly, a local drumline that uses music to inspire those in their community; and “Oh Colonizers,” produced by collaboration for social change (Chicago) , written by Carla Stilwell.
“Actually I started producing when COVID shut everything down. And today, although I’m still a performer, I’m also a producer.” Anderson explains. “Our first project began in November of 2020, and lasted through January of 2021.
“And now our newest project, where we’re working with artists of color, is very rare in this day and age. It’s very rare that you see this happen in this business. With our residency programs, and databases, our mission is to give all people of color access to others and hopefully make important connections. It’s also a way to have their work seen.”
Anderson says through the years, aside from the many other hats she has worn, she’s always done advocacy work, hoping to shed the light on social injustice. “And I hope to allow people to challenge themselves as artists to do things they never thought of doing before.
“It also allows me to rebound and show others all the things I’ve learned over the years while helping them make those important connections,” she adds.
The hard-working Anderson continues to see more work ahead. “I started off to help others become better artists, and I know that work begets work. So I use art as a way to discuss social injustice. And I see what I do as just one more step in helping others move forward.”
For more info, visit gumbolab.com.
