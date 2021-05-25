The Philly POPS Memorial Salute — Philadelphia’s only concert in honor of Memorial Day — takes place on stage at the Mann Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday at 7 p.m. Registration for military, veterans, police, firefighters, first responders, and frontline workers and their families will be available through affiliated bases and organizations.
“The Philly POPS is incredibly proud to bring the POPS back to the stage with our Memorial Salute concert. We are grateful to Comcast, NBCUniversal, and Welcome America for helping us provide tickets to the service community and for helping us make this a special day of celebration and remembrance,” said Frank Giordano, President and CEO of the POPS.
This year’s featured performer is multi-Grammy nominated Ryan Shaw.
Shaw’s latest album is titled “Imagining Marvin.” It pays homage to Marvin Gaye, one of Shaw’s idols, and features many of Gaye’s hits along with five of Shaw’s own original songs.
“The concept was the brainchild of my manager, Elizabeth Healy,” Shaw recalls. “At that point, I had stepped away from the music world for a few years and began doing theater. I had a part on Broadway in ‘Motown the Musical’ where I played Stevie Wonder for two years. And later, in the same musical, I understudied Marvin.”
Next came Shaw’s role in “Thriller Live” in London’s West End, where he played the soul of Michael Jackson. Then it was back to the States to play Judas in “Jesus Christ Superstar.” And not long after that, the idea of making an album dedicated to Marvin Gaye was born.
A native of Decatur, Georgia, Shaw is no stranger to making music. In fact, born into a deeply religious family, Shaw began impressing people with his voice in the Pentecostal church when he was just three years old, and belted out his first solo when he was just five.
“The people’s reaction to how I sang made me realize this is really what I wanted to do for the rest of my life. Of course, my church was very traditional, and so for the longest time the only songs I learned were gospel songs,” says Shaw, who is about to take part in the Philly POPS Memorial salute.
But, he explains, as he grew older his repertoire changed soon enough. After high school, Shaw entered Georgia State University but left after just one year when he was tapped to take part in Tyler Perry’s play “I Know I’ve Been Changed.” When the play ended, Shaw found himself in New York. And that is where he’s stayed, living today in Harlem.
Today, Shaw’s resume shows he’s traveled the world, sharing the stage with such luminaries as Van Halen, John Legend, B.B. King, and others. He’s also been a featured guest on several TV talk shows, as well as on such TV shows as “So You Think You Can Dance,” and “Dancing With The Stars,” among others.
As a concert artist, Shaw, who describes himself as “a soulful rock singer,” made his Radio City Music Hall debut at the Dream Concert benefit to build the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial in Washington, D.C. And his Carnegie appearances include “A Celebration of the African-American Cultural Legacy, curated by Jessye Norman.
Shaw admits he’s enjoyed it all, and is especially proud of his three Grammy nominations which, he insists, could be won by more African-Americans if they’d only get actively involved in the process.
“In terms of the accolades given to you by your peers, getting a Grammy nomination can be seen as one of the highlights of your career,” Shaw says. “I know a lot of African-Americans don’t put much stock in the Grammys, thinking the panel who votes is just made up of a group of white men telling us we’re not good enough. I used to think that way too, but it’s really not that at all.
“So when I joined I started encouraging all artists, especially the African-American artists who keep complaining that they’re not represented, to join. It’s strictly a volunteer position. Nobody gets paid. But if you want to change things then you have to volunteer, sit on committees and become a voting member. That’s the only way to get your voice heard. So if nobody votes for you, it’s not that they don’t like it. It’s just that they don’t know you.”
