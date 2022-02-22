Mardi Gras is synonymous with New Orleans. The beads, the masks, the costumes, the music, the dancing. It’s a very unique parade and an environment unlike anything else. This party is so epic that people replicate it all over the country, including Philadelphia! This year, enjoy Mardi Gras at City Winery.
City Winery is welcoming Philly Gumbo on Feb. 26 to celebrate Mardi Gras New Orleans style without having to hop on a plane, especially during the pandemic. Philly Gumbo pioneered New Orleans music in Philadelphia 40 years ago. They have a unique blend of different music styles including R&B, funk, blues, soul, jazz and reggae. Enjoy that live blend of authentic New Orleans music and Mardi Gras anthems like “Iko Iko,” “Big Chief”, “Brother John” and “Mardi Gras Mambo” along with free Mardi Gras beads.
When Philly Gumbo started having Mardi Gras nights no one in Philly was doing them. Soon others began celebrating Mardi Gras, so in a sense Philly Gumbo started that tradition in Philadelphia. Soon after a Mardi Gras Parade was organized on South Street. Philadelphians will never pass up an opportunity to eat and party.
Having Mardi Gras nights has turned out to be very successful for Philly Gumbo. Last year they sold out World Cafe Live and this year the celebration will be at the City Winery. “We are gonna play our mix of music, including a lot of New Orleans R&B and Mardi Gras music. Free Mardi Gras beads for everyone and they (City Winery) are going to put together New Orleans themed drinks and food specials. When we play, people dance, one way or another. I don’t think we’ve ever played and no one danced, including a Doctor’s Convention,” says Randall Grass who is a co-founder of Philly Gumbo and keyboardist.
Grass remembers when there was not a lot of interest in Mardi Gras in Philly and says it grew from the 80s and peaked in the 90s. “It kinda got out of hand because there were so many restaurants and bars on south street doing it and then crowds started coming. It got crazy. That part of it was tapped down by the authorities, understandably so, too many drunken people!” joked Grass.
Philly Gumbo has six members and four out of the six have been there since the beginning. Grass said originally it was him and a singer who had both been in bands and got together to play for fun. Later Tim Hayes, the drummer, joined the band and added his love for New Orleans music and blues to the pot. Followed by guitarist Pete Eshelman, who had previously played in a Jamaican band, and sprinkled in his passion for reggae. Along with bassist Bert Harris, they all came together to make a big pot of Philly Gumbo.
Of Philly Gumbo’s music mix, Grass says, “If you drew a triangle from Lagos, Nigeria to Kingston, Jamaica to New Orleans, well it’s more than a triangle, it’s four sides, to Memphis, you would get our music. We only had two ambitions. We never had the desire to be recording stars. Our only ambition was to play this music with authenticity and to be the best group in Philadelphia.”
Grass has visited New Orleans many times, but recalls going to New Orleans first in 1982 during a Jazz Fest and called it a “dream” to see all these musicians that inspired him and eat New Orleans famously delicious food. “A little bar can serve red beans and rice and you’re in heaven.” He said he loved the mixture of people who are all up for a good time.
Philly Gumbo will recreate that good time at City Winery on Feb. 26. Costumes are encouraged, but not required. What is required is proof of vaccination and a mask. Putting on a mask will take a whole new meaning.
For more information, visit citywinery.com
