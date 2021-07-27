While she says her original ambition was to become a mortician, and her last job was working for the post office, stand-up comic Dominique is now doing everything she can to prove just how funny she is, from headlining in comedy clubs, to showing off on television.
In fact, the Washington, D.C. native will be making us laugh at Philly’s Punchline Comedy Club, July 29-31.
“I think I was always just naturally funny,” she says, “and I used to practice around my co-workers at the post office. I loved making people laugh.”
One day, through a friend, she got the chance to try her act out at a comedy club. “But it didn’t go well that first time,” she remembers. “I didn’t get many laughs.”
But perseverance paid off, and eventually people started enjoying her work. And she enjoyed it too.
With her fan base growing, she drew attention from HBOs “Def Comedy Jam.” After a strong performance on that show, she decided to move to New York to pursue her comedic dreams. Over the years, she’s also been seen on NBC’s Last Comic Standing” and Comedy Central’s “Chappelle’s Show” among others.
“I never studied comedy formally,” she says. “I don’t think you can. But you still have to get the ideas and put things down on paper. Thankfully it’s never been very hard for me. I guess I’m just a natural-born comic.”
She calls her material “observational, most of the time coming from things I see or hear. Like I’ll be talking to a friend, she says something, and that may spark an idea. And then I’ll just twist it and turn it and work it into a joke.”
And whether or not anyone can be funny still leaves Dominique guessing. “I guess anything can be self-taught, but when it comes to comedy I think it’s just something you’re born with. In this form of creativity, I think it works best if you’re already born with a gift.”
Because, she adds, this is not an easy business to succeed in. “For the most part it’s been fun for me. But I would say the most difficult part is to navigate your way through the business side of it all. You have to stay strong, knowledgeable and realize this is a business.”
But then there’s a plus side to the business of making people laugh. ”And that’s being self-supporting, not being tied to a desk and knowing you can get up on that stage and say anything you want. That’s just so great.”
Of course, the pandemic has slowed everyone down, but Dominique sees things beginning to come back. She says, “It’s been a trying year for everyone, so for the most part our industry was shut down. We weren’t allowed to be inside with lots of people. I lost lots of shows right away, so I’m very glad the world seems to be opening up. Being used to being up on the stage and then not being able to do that is very difficult. And, of course, the loss of income was very, very hard as well.”
Finally, Dominique has this advice for others who might want to try their hand at comedy: “Stay alert, have fun and stay away from anything that saps your energy because you’re gonna need that energy to get you through the peaks and valleys of this business.
“And watch other comics but not to a fault by trying to be them. Find out who you are, build yourself on that and then be yourself. And then, I think you’ll be pretty successful in this business.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.