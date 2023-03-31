A funny thing happened to Donnell Rawlings on his way to becoming an architect.
He changed directions and decided to become a stand-up comic instead.
“I was never very good in math and the kinds of subjects it takes to make a good architect. So I figured I had to try something else,” Rawlings, who will be performing at the Helium Comedy Club on April 6-8, explains.
“I was able to make my mom laugh all the time. In fact, she once told me not to make her laugh anymore unless I was getting paid for it.”
One day, he decided she was right and set out to make others laugh while making the money she suggested.
Born in Washington, D.C., Rawlings grew up in Alexandria, Virginia, and served in the U.S. Military. He says he was a funny kid in school and even when he was in the military.
“But I was never the class clown. Instead,” he offers, “I would consider myself the class entertainer.”
He also says he comes from a family where everyone thought they were funny. “But I'm the only one who was brave enough to take the plunge and try doing it professionally.”
Now, secure as a professional comedian for the past 30 years – it only took him 10 years to become an overnight success — Rawlings believes he knows what makes a successful comic.
“I believe it's someone who can totally engage an audience,” he says. “I believe anyone can do that for five minutes, but not everyone can keep it up. Our job is to take a real situation people can relate to, be honest with it, and make people laugh at it.”
A comedian, actor and podcaster, Rawlings first captured the attention of his fans with his hilarious sketches as Ashy Larry on “Chappelle's Show” and Day-Day Price on HBO's “The Wire,” performances that turned heads and legitimized him as a serious actor and catapulted him into the theatrical world.
You might also have seen him in “Law and Order: Criminal Intent,” and Alvin on Starz's "BMF.”
Rawlings has done other roles as well, including his stand-out role as Dez in Pixar's blockbuster film “Soul." In turn, Rawlings was honored with The Redd Foxx Award by The African-American Humor Awards in 2021.
The multi-talented Rawlings is currently taking a hiatus from filming his podcast, “The Donnell Rawlings Show,” from his home in Yellow Springs, Ohio, but says he will begin filming again shortly.
Each week on the podcast, Rawlings talks about current news and pop culture, his experiences on and off the stage, lifestyle and fashion news, sex and relationships and, of course, his seven-year-old son Austen.
“In fact,” he explains, “being away from my son for up to 35 weeks a year is the hardest part of my work. It wasn't as difficult for me before I had my son, but now I try to cut down as much as I can so I can be with him.”
Still, he adds, “I don't think I would change much of what I have or what I do. I really enjoy my life. I believe there are two types of people — those who want to laugh and those who need to laugh.
“And it's really great when someone who needs to laugh comes up to me after a show and tells me how much I helped them get over a grieving process, for instance, by giving them a laugh they so needed.
“You know, not many jobs in this world can make you feel like I do after hearing something like that!”
For more information on Donnell Rawlings and his performances, visit philadelphia.heliumcomedy.com/.
