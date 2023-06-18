By the time he was 6 years old, George Wallace knew he wanted to be a comedian. And in all the years since, the Atlanta, Georgia native has never changed his mind, even though there were some road blocks along the way he had to overcome.
“I used to watch comics whenever I could, and then do their jokes in school,” says Wallace, gearing up to take the stage at the Helium Comedy Club on June 30 and July 1.
“I’ve always loved to make people laugh. You know, laughter really is the best medicine.”
But aside from telling jokes, Wallace also knew the importance of education. He attended the University of Akron (Ohio), and graduated with degrees in transportation, marketing and advertising, plus advance studies in radio and television from the Columbia School of Broadcasting.
And although he rose through the ranks of the corporate world, he never lost his desire of becoming a stand-up comic. Finally, he was offered a job writing for “The Redd Foxx Show” and all his dreams were starting to come true.
In 2004, Wallace appeared as the headlining star of his own show at The Flamingo Hotel in Las Vegas for a 30-day run. Sin City showed its admiration by extending Wallace’s contract indefinitely and nicknamed him “The New Mr. Vegas.”
But it wasn’t easy at the start, says Wallace, “Back in 1976 when I was getting started, there were maybe 50 comedy clubs around. Today’s comics can make their own videos and show what they can do to thousands of viewers at one time.”
And it’s interesting to note that when Wallace first started out at Catch A Rising Star in New York City, he met a man who would become his roommate for 13 years as well as his lifelong friend, fellow comic Jerry Seinfeld.
“We’ve been friends for all these years,” Wallace says. “I was even the best man at his wedding, and few people know that I was the inspiration for George on Jerry’s show.”
Today, Wallace prides himself on being an ever-evolving comic. “Most every night my comedy will be different because I love observing peole — how they look, how they talk, how they walk — and using those observations in my act.”
And in order to spread the mirth, Wallace travels all over the globe, willing to do stand-up anywhere and everywhere he can. And when asked where home is today, he answers with a quick laugh: “It’s United (Airlines) and Delta!”
“Most people don’t like to travel, but I love it,” he continues. “I go first class and sit back in luxury and enjoy every minute of it.”
He insists it’s laughter that keeps him going. Wallace even wrote a book in 2014 called “Laff it Off!” which is all about life, wisdom, humor and insight from his many years of observation. “It’s all about keeping laughter in your life,” he explains.
Additionally, Wallace’s aim to keep the laughter happening has garnered him several awards. For example, he was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2013 Soul Train/Centric Comedy All-Star Awards, and even won Best Stand-Up Comedian at the prestigious American Comedy Awards after four consecutive nominations.
“Again,” he says, “I feel so blessed. Few people can do what I do, and I know I can’t do what they do. But if you want to make it in this business, go do it. And realize it’s not about the money. It’s about loving what you do and wanting to share it with others.”
