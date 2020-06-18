This week is a busy one as businesses around the Delaware Valley start to reopen now that all of Pennsylvania’s counties are in the yellow or green phase as ordered by Gov. Tom Wolf. Though Pennsylvania as a whole was not as hard-hit as its neighboring states, COVID-19 remains a threat, so most events that would usually draw large crowds are still virtual. It is still unclear what moving into the green phase will mean for a fall season of theater, live concerts and sports, but we’ll keep you updated.
Hear this
Despite the quarantine, The Philadelphia Orchestra has forged ahead with a robust schedule of high-profile virtual events. This week is no exception. The HearNOW: An At-Home Gala concert broadcasts live via the orchestra’s website and Facebook page on Saturday, June 20 at 8 p.m. Renee Fleming, Wynton Marsalis, Yo-Yo Ma, Lang Lang, Nicola Benedetti, Valerie Coleman and Steve Martin are the stars who will appear. The orchestra’s music director Yannick Nézet-Séguin will host. Coleman is set to debut “Seven O’Clock Shout,” a tribute to the nation’s frontline workers. This concert was rescheduled from June 6 in the wake of George Floyd’s killing. The HearNOW concert is free, but you can donate to the orchestra here.
Youth in harmony
The Philadelphia Youth Orchestra celebrates its 80th anniversary with the online program “An Evening of Harmony.” Originally conceived as a gala scheduled for March, it has been reconfigured as a virtual celebration due to COVID-19. It’s now set to be broadcast live on the orchestra’s Facebook page on Friday, June 19 at 8 p.m. According to the organization’s website, the evening will focus on “reflection, harmony and community unity.”
Celebrating freedom
Ona “Oney” Judge Staines escaped bondage in 1796 while living in Philadelphia as one of then-president George Washington’s slaves. Washington spent much of the rest of his life trying to recapture her without success. The Museum of the American Revolution is presenting a live 20-minute performance of “Freedom on the Horizon” with actress/historical interpreter Natassia Parker portraying Judge. It takes place on their Facebook page on Friday, June 19 at 9 a.m. It’s followed by an Instagram Live Q&A session with Parker and Tyler Putnam, the museum’s manager of gallery interpretation. You can read more about Judge’s life here. The African American Museum of Philadelphia is hosting the Juneteenth 2020 Virtual Festival: Celebrate the Diaspora on Saturday, June 20 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. online. Performers include the African Cultural Alliance of North America and a poetry reading and a conversation with Kamau Ware of Black Gotham. The event is free with registration.
Criminally queer
The National Queer Theater moves its second annual Criminal Queerness festival online with performances, panels and readings scheduled through June 29. Highlights include the American debut of She He Me” by transgender Jordanian playwright Amahl Kouri, “Maid In America” by Migguel Anggelo and a panel on LGBTQ rights in Latin America moderated by Marlène Ramírez-Cancio of The Hemispheric Institute.
Dad time
For some of us, it’s been a difficult time as we’ve been separated from parents or grandparents who may be at greater risk of falling ill from the coronavirus. Fortunately, moving to yellow and green in many Delaware Valley counties means that we can now reunite if we feel safe. One of the ways to do so while celebrating dads this weekend is through outdoor dining. Now that restaurants can serve outside, even in areas not in green just yet, you can give your dad that most meaningful gift – your time. To ease your mind, here are the safety guidelines for outdoor restaurants in Philadelphia. If that doesn’t seem feasible for you and your father, you can always try a virtual cooking class. There’s a locally hosted Bourbon and Bacon class and a list of online classes from around the world.
Craft beer delivery is also a gift some dads can truly appreciate. You can buy it by the case from Beverages2U, a father-daughter company based in Allentown, Pa. And if your dad, granddad or stepdad is an avid reader and interested in further exploring issues of race and policing that the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery have exposed, the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture has compiled a Black Liberation reading list. One personal recommendation: “Men We Reaped,” the searing memoir by two-time National Book Award winner Jesmyn Ward.
Lights, camera, WHYY!
If you’re a parent, you’re likely dreading a summer trying to entertain your kids given lingering concerns about vacations and summer camps. WHYY is offering virtual summer classes for children from 7th to 12th grades in Introduction to Photography and Photojournalism, starting on July 6 and in Stop-Motion and Animation for grades 6-12, starting on July 20. Both classes are fee-based, but partial and full scholarships are available. And the best news is, no fancy equipment is needed — anything that takes pictures works for the photography class, so either a phone or a tablet is fine for the animation class.
