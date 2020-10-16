Well, Philly’s men are still cookin’ but instead of in person, they want to display their culinary talents in the “2020 Philly’s Men are Cookin’ Cookbook.”
The annual Philly’s Men are Cookin’ event usually draws more than 1,000 eager and hungry guests to the Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum in Southwest Philadelphia.
The Ivy Legacy Foundation, the 501©(3) charitable arm of Rho Theta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. hosts the event that usually features the culinary creations of volunteer chefs, both amateur and professional. The chefs would then prepare and serve their signature dishes for attendees to enjoy on site.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic and limits on gatherings, organizers for the 28th annual event have pivoted and are asking for Philly’s men to submit their signature recipes for a cookbook. This will allow their creations to be captured, replicated and sustained by those who will miss the sampling, presentation and hospitality this year.
Appetizers, entrees, sides, desserts and cocktails are all needed and wanted for this compilation of delicious recipes.
So if you’re a chef — amateur or professional — of any skill level in the tristate area, please submit your recipes to fill up the cookbook pages.
All submissions are due by Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Submission is easy and simple at this link: ivylegacy.org/recipe-submission
