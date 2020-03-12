COMMUNITY EVENTS/ENTERTAINMENT
Ms. Lauryn Hill Concert
Tower Theatre
Saturday
Every time this singer, songwriter and rapper performs she lays it on the line. Lauryn Hill is a lyrical poetess of the first order whose music is raw, honest, and real. This is definitely one show that’s not to be missed. Visit ticketmaster.com.
Miss Philadelphia and Miss Philadelphia's Outstanding Teen competitions
Venice Island Performing Arts, Manayunk
Saturday
End the work-week with the Miis Philadelphia and Miss Philadelphia's Outstanding Teen 2020 competition. Doors for the show will open at 5:45 p.m. and the vent will start at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are necessary for the event.
All-star hip-hop show
The AVE
March 20
This live unprecedented live experience in Philly will feature separate sets by hip-hip artists Yasiin Bey (Mos Def) and Talib Kweli as well as a Black Stare reunion. This is one hip-hop concert you don't want to miss! Visit theavelive.com.
Masterclass with jazz legend Reggie Workman
Philadelphia Clef Club of Jazz and Performing Arts
March 21
This event will feature legendary bassist and 2020 NEA jazz-master Reggie Workman in a master class as part of the Clef Club's NEA "Preservation Jazz" series. The class will be held from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Call (215) 893-9912.
PNC Arts Alive Jazz Cultural Voices
Philadelphia Clef Club of Jazz and Performing Arts
March 21
The PNC Arts Alive "Jazz Cultural Voices" series presents The Philadelphia Clef Club Community Big Band under direction of Louis Cioci and John Clark. Appearing with the Big Band will be saxophonist Audrey Welber and vocalists Ella Gahnt and Paula Johns. The concert will start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are necessary for the event. Call (215) 893-9912.
Philadelphia Speakers series featuring Susan Rice
Kimmel Center
March 23
Susan Rice, who served as National Security Adviser from 2013 to 2017, will be speaking. She also served as the United States Ambassador to the United Nations from 2009 to 2013. Under President Clinton, Rice worked for the National Security Council and was Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs.
Author talk and book signing
Charles L. Blockson Afro-American
Collection (Sullivan Hall, 1330 Polett Walk)
March 26
The Charles L. Blockson Afro-American Collection at Temple University presents Beyond the Page author talk and book signing. The event will feature Fasaha M. Traylor and Allener Baker-Rogers, authors of the book "They Carried Us: The Social Impact of Philadelphia's Black Women Leaders." The event will start at 2 p.m. Registration is required. Visit library.temple.edu/events.
Je'Caryous Johnson presents Set it Off Stage Play
Merriam Theatre
March 26-28
Join Stoney, Cleo, Frankie, and Titi as their strength, loyalty, and ultimately friendships are tested when they fight their way out of poverty by doing the unthinkable: Bonding together as four women to rob a bank. This theatrical experience features an unprecedented, crowd pleasing performance by Hip Hop legend Da Brat as Cleo, along with Keshia Knight Pulliam, Lil Mo, Drew Sidora, and heartthrob, Leon.
Charlie Wilson Concert
Borgata Event Center
March 28
Singer, songwriter, record producer and the former lead vocalist of the Gap Band, Charlie Wilson continues to make songs that bring people to their feet and fall in love again. In this performance, Wilson will be singing all of his hits live. Chester’s own Avery Sunshine will be the special guest. Visit ticketmaster.com.
Philly Wine Week
Various Locations
March 30-April 6
The annual eight-day festival returns for another year of wine-centric events, tastings, pairings and specials at bars and restaurants throughout Philadelphia. Visit phillywineweek.org.
MUSEUMS
Witness to History: Selma Photography of Stephen Somerstein
Brandywine Museum of Art
Now-June 14
This exhibit on display at the Brandywine Museum of Art documents the historic 54-mile march for civil rights from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama. Call (610) 388-2700 or visit brandywine.org.
THEATER
A Streetcar Named Desire
Arden Theatre
Now-April 12
Tennessee Williams’ masterpiece depicts a story of love, lust, and the memories we leave behind. Join us as the F. Otto Haas stage transforms into the sweltering streets of New Orleans French Quarter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.