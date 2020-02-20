Hip-hop legends concert
Franklin Music Hall
Saturday
It’s an “old school” concert for a “new school” generation. This concert will feature hip-hop groups Naughty By Nature, Arrested Development, and Black Sheep. Visit ticketmaster.com.
Mural Arts presents African-American themed tour
Various locations
Sunday
In honor of Black History Month, Mural Arts Philadelphia is offering a special mural trolley tour that explores civil rights, freedom, and equality. This rich collection of images highlights iconic African-American figures within Philadelphia’s visual autobiography. An experienced tour guide will discuss each mural, the artists, and the mural making process. The tour will depart from the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts (Samuel M.V. Hamilton Building). Tickets are necessary for the tour. Call (215) 925-3633 or visit www.muralarts.org for information.
Jacquees King of R&B Tour
The Fillmore
Sunday
Known for the hits “You,” and “At The Club”, this R&B singer will be coming back to Philadelphia in support of his latest album “King Of R&B.” Visit ticketmaster.com.
Tiffany Haddish Comedy Show
The Borgata, Atlantic City
Feb. 28
Brash, fearless, and extremely funny, Tiffany Haddish is America’s newest comedy superstar. Hot off an extraordinary run of blockbuster movies and TV roles and her acclaimed debut stand-up special for Showtime, she returns to the road for #SheReady, her most extensive tour to date. Visit ticketmaster.com.
Philadelphia Flower Show
Pennsylvania Convention Center
Feb. 29-March 8
The annual event is the oldest and largest indoor show of its kind with top-of-the-line horticulture and landscape design, entertainment, and more than 100 vendors. This year’s theme is Riviera Holiday. Call (215) 988-8800 or visit theflowershow.com.
It’s Time for Freedom Musical
West Oak Lane Library
Feb. 29
This play will depict the start of Kings and Queens in Africa to their plight as slaves who were determine to gain their freedom to the civil rights movement. The event will be from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Call (215) 685-2843.
The Harlem Globetrotters
Wells Fargo Center
March 1
Known for their theater, comedy, and athleticism, The Harlem Globetrotters have contributed more innovations to the game of basketball than any other team in history, making this event a must see for the whole family. Visit wellsfargocenterphilly.com.
In Conversation: Visual Meditations on Black Masculinity
African American Museum in Philadelphia
Now-March 1
This two-gallery exhibition of photography explores the construct of Black masculinity, through the lenses of 55 women and non-binary photographers of African descent. Through an array of photographic genres including documentary, fashion, portraiture and conceptual, these image makers share interpretations, observations and their own experiences concerning the notions of Black men, masculinity, sexuality and gender identity. Call (215) 574-0380 or go to www.aampmuseum.org.
Witness to History: Selma Photography of Stephen Somerstein
Brandywine Museum of Art
Now-June 14
This exhibit on display at the Brandywine Museum of Art documents the historic 54-mile march for civil rights from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama. Call (610) 388-2700 or visit brandywine.org.
My General Tubman
Arden Theater
Now-March 1
A world premiere by acclaimed Philadelphia playwright Lorene Cary “My General Tubman” is a beautiful and exciting new play about the complex journey of Harriet Tubman and the impact she continues to have today. Call (215) 922-1122.
