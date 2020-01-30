African American Children’s Book Fair
Community College of Philadelphia
Feb. 1
One of the oldest and largest single-day events for African American children’s books in the country, the 28th annual African American Children’s Book Fair feature naturally known bestselling authors and illustrators, representatives from the multicultural literary community, enriching children’s books and activities to promote the power and joy of reading. For information, go to theafricanamericanchildrensbookproject.org or call (215) 878-BOOK.
Rapsody Concert
The Foundry
Feb. 4
Three-time Grammy Award-nominee Rapsody will be coming back to Philadelphia to kick-off her headlining “A Black Woman Created This” tour. The tour is support of her critically acclaimed third album “Eve.” This is one concert you don’t want to miss! Visit ticketmaster.com.
Syleena Johnson Album Release Concert
City Winery
Feb. 7
Grammy-nominated recording artists Syleena Johnson is a woman of many titles and talents. Singer, songwriter, author, and daytime talk show host are just a few avenue that she is able to share her gifts with the world. In this performance, she will exclusively be debuting her new album “Woman” with her fans in an intimate concert.
Philadelphia Auto Show
Pennsylvania Convention Center
Feb. 8-17
The automotive industry’s latest creations are on a 750,000 square foot display at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, the showplace for more than 700 pre-production, classic, and exotic cars. Visit phillyautoshow.com.
Bilal with Chemist
City Winery
Feb. 9
“Philadelphia born, Soul Singer, Bilal is one of the most dynamic artist of our time. Bilal is an eclectic--drawing from gospel, jazz, soul, blues, and hip-hop. In this performance, he will e singing all of his hits live.
Mural Arts presents African-American-themed tour
Various locations
Feb. 9, Feb. 23
In honor of Black History Month, Mural Arts Philadelphia is offering a special mural trolley tour that explores civil rights, freedom, and equality. This rich collection of images highlights iconic African American figures within Philadelphia’s visual autobiography. An experienced tour guide will discuss each mural, the artists, and the mural making process. The tour will depart from the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts. Visit www.muralarts.org.
Breakwater leader Steve Green presents Journey of the Griot’s Grrove
Philadelphia Clef Club
Feb. 15
This event will feature the musical journey through the origin of African American music. The presentation will be expressed in the tradition of the Griot’s in West Africa. Some of the participants will include Lady B, The Universal African Dance and Drum Ensemble, Warren Cooper, Chiquita Green, Fred Brown, and many other stellar musicians and vocalists. Call (215) 424-4500.
Witness to History: Selma Photography of Stephen Somerstein
Brandywine Museum of Art
Feb. 1-June 14
This exhibit on display at the Brandywine Museum of Art documents the historic 54-mile march for civil rights from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama. Call (610) 388-2700 or visit brandywine.org.
African American Women: Slavery to Freedom
Feb. 9
Independence Seaport Museum
This event will have an in-depth discussion about the struggles African-American women have faced during the 400 years since the first enslaved people arrived in America. Panelists include Nayasha Junior, associate professor in the department of religion at Temple University, and M. Nzadi Keita, associate professor of English and coordinator of African American Studies at Ursinus College.
In Conversation: Visual Meditations on Black Masculinity
African American Museum in Philadelphia
Through March 1, 2020
In Conversation: Visual Meditations on Black Masculinity is a two-gallery exhibition of photography that explores the construct of Black masculinity, through the lenses of 55 women and non-binary photographers of African descent. Through an array of photographic genres including documentary, fashion, portraiture and conceptual, these image makers share interpretations, observations and their own experiences concerning the notions of Black men, masculinity, sexuality and gender identity. Call (215) 574-0380 or go to www.aampmuseum.org.
Thurgood
Walnut Street Theater
Now-Feb. 9
In the acclaimed Broadway play Thurgood, you have a seat at a fictional lecture on his life given by Marshall at his alma mater, and experience his transformation from a young and spirited dissenter to a pensive Justice full of wisdom. From his early days as the civil rights lawyer to his appointment to the highest court in the land. Call (215) 574-3550.
My General Tubman
Arden Theater
Now-March 1
A world premiere by acclaimed Philadelphia playwright Lorene Cary “My General Tubman” is a beautiful and exciting new play about the complex journey of Harriet Tubman and the impact she continues to have today. Call (215) 922-1122.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.