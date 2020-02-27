It’s Time for Freedom Musical
West Oak Lane Library
Feb. 29
This play will depict the start of Kings and Queens in Africa to their plight as slaves who were determine to gain their freedom to the Civil Rights Movement. The event will be from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Call (215) 685-2843.
Philadelphia Flower Show
Pennsylvania Convention Center
Feb. 29-March 8
The annual event is the oldest and largest indoor show of its kind with top-of-the-line horticulture and landscape design, entertainment, and more than 100 vendors. This year’s theme is Riviera Holiday. Call (215) 988-8800 or visit theflowershow.com.
The Harlem Globetrotters
Wells Fargo Center
March 1
Known for their theater, comedy, and athleticism, The Harlem Globetrotters have contributed more innovations to the game of basketball than any other team in history, making this event a must see for the whole family. Visit wellsfargocenterphilly.com.
The Millennium Tour
Liacouras Center
March 7
The Millennium Tour is back and this year’s lineup is better than ever. Catch Omarion, Bow Wow, Ashanti, Pretty Ricky, Soulja Boy, Lloyd, Ying Yang Twins, and Sammie. This is one concert you don’t want to miss! Call (215) 204-2400 or visit liacourascenter.com.
Fabolous Concert
The Fillmore
March 7
This veteran hit-maker and hip-hop legend still exudes a rookie-of-the year swagger. After releasing several albums, Fabolous continues to take chances and make good music. With hits like “Make You Better,” “Into You,” “Breathe,” and “Throw it in the Bag” this is one performance you don’t want to miss! Visit ticketmaster.com.
Philly Craft Beer Festival
Philadelphia Navy Yard
March 7
Called “one of the top 10 beer festivals in America” by Forbes Traveler, the festival features national and international breweries, food trucks and a VIP session with rare brews at the Philadelphia Navy Yard. Visit phillycraftbeerfest.com.
Ms. Lauryn Hill Concert
Tower Theatre
March 14
Every time this singer, songwriter and rapper performs she lays it on the line. Lauryn Hill is a lyrical poetess of the first order whose music is raw, honest, and real. This is definitely one show that’s not to be missed. Visit ticketmaster.com.
Witness to History: Selma Photography of Stephen Somerstein
Brandywine Museum of Art
Feb. 1-June 14
This exhibit on display at the Brandywine Museum of Art documents the historic 54-mile march for civil rights from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama. Call (610) 388-2700 or visit brandywine.org.
“Porgy and Bess”
Verizon Hall
March 5-7
This American classic is the story of a man trying to rescue a woman from her distressing life. To help create his masterpiece, George Gershwin immersed himself in African-American life and culture on Charleston’s Catfish Row, honoring the area’s folk traditions with timeless melodies. Pioneering conductor Marin Alsop leads our performances of this tale of oppression, struggle, hope, and love. The cast includes soprano Angel Blue and celebrated baritone Lester Lynch. For information go to www.philorch.org.
Tennessee Williams’ “A Streetcar Named Desire”
Arden Theatre
March 12-April 12
Tennessee Williams’ masterpiece depicts a story of love, lust, and the memories we leave behind. Join us as the F. Otto Haas stage transforms into the sweltering streets of New Orleans French Quarter. For details, go to
