COMMUNITY EVENTS/ENTERTAINMENT
Boyz II Men Concert
The Met Philadelphia
Friday
Boyz II Men remains one of the most truly iconic R&B groups in music history. The group redefined popular R&B and continues to create timeless hits that appeal to fans across generations. Visit the metphilly.com.
Aretha: Respect ARETHA
Kimmel Center, Verizon Hall
Friday-Sunday
To honor the Queen of Soul, The Philly POPS features Broadway powerhouse Capathia Jenkins and R&B singer Ryan Shaw in a program that includes renditions of Bridge Over Troubled Water, Respect and Chain of Fools. Call (215) 893-1999 or visit phillypops.org.
Philadelphia Auto Show
Pennsylvania Convention Center
Friday-Monday
The automotive industry's latest creations are on a 750,000 square foot display at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, the showplace for more than 700 pre-production, classic, and exotic cars. Visit phillyautoshow.com.
Jurassic World Live Tour
Wells Fargo Center
Friday-Monday
Jurassic World comes to life for the first time in a touring arena show! Your trip to Isla Nublar takes a terrifying turn after the Indominus rex escapes and causes chaos in the park! The adventure continues as you join forces with a team of scientists to unravel a corrupt plan and save Jeanie, an all-new dinosaur, from a terrible fate.
Youth and Opportunities in Society: 1890s to Today
Independence Seaport Museum
Saturday
Explore the challenges and opportunities facing youth today with guest speakers Juwan Z. Bennett of Temple University and Dr. Uade Da Silva, Lieutenant, USN, Retired. Bennett will discuss the challenges of equal opportunity for youth in today's workforce, while Da Silva will speak about contemporary race relations in the Navy. This event will also explore the different opportunities and roles open to seamen during Cruiser Olympia's service time in the 1890s. Museum admission is required for the event.
Breakwater leader Steve Green presents Journey of the Griot's Grrove
Philadelphia Clef Club
Saturday
This event will feature the musical journey through the origin of African American music. The presentation will be expressed in the tradition of the Griot's in West Africa. Some of the participants will include Lady B, The Universal African Dance and Drum Ensemble, Warren Cooper, Chiquita Green, Fred Brown, and many other stellar musicians and vocalists. Call (215) 424-4500.
Eddie Levert: Songs and Stories of the O'Jays
Keswick Theatre
Sunday
On the heels of their critically acclaimed 2019 S-Curve/BMG release The Last Word – officially announced as the group’s final album – Levert is jazzed about hitting the road as a solo performer for the first time in his illustrious career. Creating a fresh presentation for a tour of intimate venues throughout the country.
Hip-Hop Legends Concert
Franklin Music Hall
Feb. 22
It’s an “oldschool” concert for a “newschool” generation. This concert will feature hip-hop groups Naughty By Nature, Arrested Development, and Black Sheep. Call (800) 745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com.
Mural Arts presents African American themed tour
Various locations
Feb. 23
In honor of Black History Month, Mural Arts is offering a special mural trolley tour that explores civil rights, freedom, and equality. This rich collection of images highlights iconic African American figures within Philadelphia's visual autobiography. An experienced tour guide will discuss each mural, the artists, and the mural making process. The tour will depart from the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts (Samuel M. V. Hamilton Building). Tickets are necessary for the tour. Call (215) 925-3633 or visit www.muralarts.org.
MUSEUMS
In Conversation: Visual Meditations on Black Masculinity
African American Museum in Philadelphia
Now- March 1
This two-gallery exhibition of photography explores the construct of Black masculinity, through the lenses of 55 women and non-binary photographers of African descent. Through an array of photographic genres including documentary, fashion, portraiture and conceptual, these image makers share interpretations, observations and their own experiences concerning the notions of Black men, masculinity, sexuality and gender identity. Call (215) 574-0380 or go to www.aampmuseum.org.
Witness to History: Selma Photography of Stephen Somerstein
Brandywine Museum of Art
Feb. 1-June 14
This exhibit on display at the Brandywine Museum of Art documents the historic 54-mile march for civil rights from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama. Call (610) 388-2700 or visit brandywine.org.
THEATER
My General Tubman
Arden Theater
Now-March 1
A world premiere by acclaimed Philadelphia playwright Lorene Cary "My General Tubman" is a beautiful and exciting new play about the complex journey of Harriet Tubman and the impact she continues to have today. Call (215) 922-1122.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.