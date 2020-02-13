COMMUNITY EVENTS/ENTERTAINMENT

Boyz II Men Concert

The Met Philadelphia

Friday

Boyz II Men remains one of the most truly iconic R&B groups in music history. The group redefined popular R&B and continues to create timeless hits that appeal to fans across generations. Visit the metphilly.com.

Aretha: Respect ARETHA

Kimmel Center, Verizon Hall

Friday-Sunday

To honor the Queen of Soul, The Philly POPS features Broadway powerhouse Capathia Jenkins and R&B singer Ryan Shaw in a program that includes renditions of Bridge Over Troubled Water, Respect and Chain of Fools. Call (215) 893-1999 or visit phillypops.org.

Philadelphia Auto Show

Pennsylvania Convention Center

Friday-Monday

The automotive industry's latest creations are on a 750,000 square foot display at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, the showplace for more than 700 pre-production, classic, and exotic cars. Visit phillyautoshow.com.

Jurassic World Live Tour

Wells Fargo Center

Friday-Monday

Jurassic World comes to life for the first time in a touring arena show! Your trip to Isla Nublar takes a terrifying turn after the Indominus rex escapes and causes chaos in the park! The adventure continues as you join forces with a team of scientists to unravel a corrupt plan and save Jeanie, an all-new dinosaur, from a terrible fate.

Youth and Opportunities in Society: 1890s to Today

Independence Seaport Museum

Saturday

Explore the challenges and opportunities facing youth today with guest speakers Juwan Z. Bennett of Temple University and Dr. Uade Da Silva, Lieutenant, USN, Retired. Bennett will discuss the challenges of equal opportunity for youth in today's workforce, while Da Silva will speak about contemporary race relations in the Navy. This event will also explore the different opportunities and roles open to seamen during Cruiser Olympia's service time in the 1890s. Museum admission is required for the event.

Breakwater leader Steve Green presents Journey of the Griot's Grrove

Philadelphia Clef Club

Saturday

This event will feature the musical journey through the origin of African American music. The presentation will be expressed in the tradition of the Griot's in West Africa. Some of the participants will include Lady B, The Universal African Dance and Drum Ensemble, Warren Cooper, Chiquita Green, Fred Brown, and many other stellar musicians and vocalists. Call (215) 424-4500.

Eddie Levert: Songs and Stories of the O'Jays

Keswick Theatre

Sunday

On the heels of their critically acclaimed 2019 S-Curve/BMG release The Last Word – officially announced as the group’s final album – Levert is jazzed about hitting the road as a solo performer for the first time in his illustrious career. Creating a fresh presentation for a tour of intimate venues throughout the country.

Hip-Hop Legends Concert

Franklin Music Hall

Feb. 22

It’s an “oldschool concert for a “newschool generation. This concert will feature hip-hop groups Naughty By Nature, Arrested Development, and Black Sheep. Call (800) 745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com.

Mural Arts presents African American themed tour

Various locations

Feb. 23

In honor of Black History Month, Mural Arts is offering a special mural trolley tour that explores civil rights, freedom, and equality. This rich collection of images highlights iconic African American figures within Philadelphia's visual autobiography. An experienced tour guide will discuss each mural, the artists, and the mural making process. The tour will depart from the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts (Samuel M. V. Hamilton Building). Tickets are necessary for the tour. Call (215) 925-3633 or visit www.muralarts.org.

MUSEUMS

In Conversation: Visual Meditations on Black Masculinity

African American Museum in Philadelphia

Now- March 1

This two-gallery exhibition of photography explores the construct of Black masculinity, through the lenses of 55 women and non-binary photographers of African descent. Through an array of photographic genres including documentary, fashion, portraiture and conceptual, these image makers share interpretations, observations and their own experiences concerning the notions of Black men, masculinity, sexuality and gender identity. Call (215) 574-0380 or go to www.aampmuseum.org.

Witness to History: Selma Photography of Stephen Somerstein

Brandywine Museum of Art

Feb. 1-June 14

This exhibit on display at the Brandywine Museum of Art documents the historic 54-mile march for civil rights from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama. Call (610) 388-2700 or visit brandywine.org.

THEATER

My General Tubman

Arden Theater

Now-March 1

A world premiere by acclaimed Philadelphia playwright Lorene Cary "My General Tubman" is a beautiful and exciting new play about the complex journey of Harriet Tubman and the impact she continues to have today. Call (215) 922-1122.

