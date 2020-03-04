The Millennium Tour
Liacouras Center
Saturday
The Millennium Tour is back and this year’s lineup is better than ever. Catch Omarion, Bow Wow, Ashanti, Pretty Ricky, Soulja Boy, Lloyd, Ying Yang Twins, and Sammie. This is one concert you don’t want to miss! Call (215) 204-2400 or visit liacourascenter.com.
Fabolous Concert
The Fillmore
Saturday
This veteran hit-maker and hip-hop legend still exudes a rookie-of-the year swagger. After releasing several albums, Fabolous continues to take chances and make good music. With hits like “Make You Better,” “Into You,” “Breathe,” and “Throw it in the Bag” this is one performance you don’t want to miss! Visit ticketmaster.com.
Philly Craft Beer Festival
Philadelphia Navy Yard
Saturday
Called “one of the top 10 beer festivals in America” by Forbes Traveler, the festival features national and international breweries, food trucks and a VIP session with rare brews at the Philadelphia Navy Yard. Visit phillycraftbeerfest.com.
Ms. Lauryn Hill Concert
Tower Theatre
March 14
Every time this singer, songwriter and rapper performs she lays it on the line. Lauryn Hill is a lyrical poetess of the first order whose music is raw, honest, and real. This is definitely one show that’s not to be missed. Visit ticketmaster.com.
PRISM Quartet’s Mending Wall
March 21-22
150 N. Merion Ave., Bryn Mawr
(McPherson Auditorium, Goodhart Hall)
The Bryn Mawr College Performing Arts series will host the PRISM Quartet as they celebrate their 35th anniversary with the world premiere of an immersive and timely evening of new music and poetry. Tickets are necessary for the event. Call (610) 526-5300.
Philadelphia Speakers series featuring Susan Rice
March 23
Kimmel Center
Susan Rice served as National Security Advisor from 2013 to 2017. She also served as the United States Ambassador to the United Nations from 2009 to 2013. Under President Clinton, Rice worked for the National Security Council and was Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs.
Je’Caryous Johnson presents Set it Off Stage Play
March 26-28
Merriam Theatre
Join Stoney, Cleo, Frankie, and Titi as their strength, loyalty, and ultimately friendships are tested when they fight their way out of poverty by doing the unthinkable: Bonding together as four women to rob a bank. This theatrical experience features an unprecedented, crowd pleasing performance by Hip Hop legend Da Brat as Cleo, along with Keshia Knight Pulliam, Lil Mo, Drew Sidora, and heartthrob, Leon.
Charlie Wilson Concert
March 28
Borgata Event Center
Singer, songwriter, record producer and the former lead vocalist of the Gap Band, Charlie Wilson continues to make songs that bring people to their feet and fall in love again. In this performance, Wilson will be singing all of his hits live. Visit ticketmaster.com.
Witness to History: Selma Photography of Stephen Somerstein
Brandywine Museum of Art
Through June 14
This exhibit on display at the Brandywine Museum of Art documents the historic 54-mile march for civil rights from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama. Call (610) 388-2700 or visit brandywine.org.
A Streetcar Named Desire
Arden Theatre
March 12-April 12
Tennessee Williams’ masterpiece depicts a story of love, lust, and the memories we leave behind. Join us as the F. Otto Haas stage transforms into the sweltering streets of New Orleans French Quarter.
