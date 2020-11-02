WHYY-TV12 & 90.9 FM Election Coverage
90.9 FM
Nov. 3, 2020:
7-8 p.m. "America Are We Ready"
Live call in show from WNYC hosted by Brian Lehrer. A lot will have happened during the day and this program will feature listener calls from around the country and any new information as the majority of the polls get set to close at 8 p.m.
NPR Election Coverage
8 p.m. - 2 a.m. (approx.)
NPR will feature a rotation of NPR hosts including Lulu Garcia Navarro, Ari Shapiro, Ailsa Chang, Michel Martin, and Sarah McCammon.
WHYY news coverage will be featured throughout the evening. Anchoring for the evening will be Political reporter, Katie Meyer, and the editor of Keystone Crossroads, Kevin McCorry.
WHYY-TV12
Nov. 3, 2020 (starts at 6 p.m.): PBS Newshour Election Night Coverage
WHYY & Election 2020
WHYY's online, TV and FM coverage gives audiences the latest election news, stories and results, online guides for Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey tell voters what they need to know before heading to the polls while WHYY political reporter Katie Meyer continues the election conversation with e-newsletter Swing Status. Further, online election coverage at whyy.org/election-2020 seeks to answer questions like: Which way will Pennsylvania swing? and What are voters saying in Philadelphia and New Jersey and Delaware?
WURD Radio
(96.1FM / 900AM / WURDRadio.com / WURDTV / WURDApp), is activating its special #WURDonPolitics election coverage, including a special live radio and WURD TV broadcast on Election Night, Tuesday, Nov. 3, from 9 p.m. to midnight ET. WURD will be the only Black-owned talk radio outlet in Pennsylvania dedicating full-time programming to the election throughout the week.
Anchored by WURD National Politics Correspondent Charles Ellison — Host/Executive Producer of “Reality Check,” a daily public affairs program on WURD - #WURDonPolitics coverage will include regular analysis during live segments across WURD’s programming universe, exclusive conversations with experts, pollsters, analysts, strategists and others, as well as LIVE social media coverage as election results unfold. All WURD social media coverage will be captured using the hashtag #WURDonPolitics. Ellison is @ellisonreport on Twitter.
Analysis and conversation will focus on the 2020 Presidential race, U.S. Senate races and state legislative races — with exclusive examination of the Black vote. It will also offer exclusive insights into what’s happening in the crucial battleground of Pennsylvania, especially in Philadelphia, and gauging the mood of the Black electorate as events happen.
C-SPAN
Will start Campaign 2020 election night results coverage Tuesday, Nov. 3 at 9 p.m. with presidential, U.S. Senate, U.S. House, and gubernatorial election results, victory and concession speeches and viewer reaction.
ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN, MSNBC, Fox
The networks will have regular updates throughout the day monitoring turnout and results shows after polls start closing.
