Combs sons to be part of ‘Making the Band’ reboot
NEW YORK — “Making the Band” is going to feature the “Combs Cartel.” Sean “Diddy” Combs is bringing the popular MTV series back and the judges will partially be a family affair. The mogul’s sons, Christian Combs, Quincy Brown and Justin Combs, are set to join original cast member, creative director and choreographer LaurieAnn Gibson, at the judges table.
The announcement was made via a casting video posted Thursday on YouTube.
“We’re not settling for just anybody,” Brown said. “If you feel like you’ve got what it takes to compete in today’s industry, y’all know how our pops does it.”
The show is set to hold auditions the following dates in the following cities: Feb. 28 and Feb. 29 in Atlanta; March 7 and March 8 in Houston; March 13 and March 14 in Charlotte and March 21 and March 22 in New York City.
The original “Making the Band” aired on ABC from 2000 to 2001 before it ran on MTV from 2002 to 2009.
Lark Voorhies ‘hurt’ by ‘Saved by the Bell’ reunion snub
NEW YORK — Lark Voorhies has shared how she is feeling about not being invited to participate in “Saved by the Bell” reunion events. The actress who portrayed Lisa Turtle on the popular 1990s series, appeared on “Dr. Oz” to talk about her mental health.
In a clip shared by Dr. Oz recently on his official Twitter account, Voorhies read a passage she had written about her feelings regarding being excluded from the cast reunion.
“I have to admit I did feel a bit slighted and hurt when I was not invited to be part of the ‘Saved by the Bell’ reunion as well as other cast members events,” she read. “Yet of course, I also realized that having this puzzling disorder may have played a major part in that factual decision.”
“With that in mind, I am truly thankful for having had the chance to work on a show that has been so successful,” she added.
It was first reported in 2012 that Voorhies was bipolar, though at the time she denied that diagnosis. Last year several of the “Saved by the Bell” cast members reunited and Mario Lopez talked about discussions around a reboot.
In January it was reported that the reboot had found its star, transgender teen Josie Totah. Lopez and another original cast member of the show, Elizabeth Berkley, are set to reprise their characters A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano.
“Saved by the Bell” aired from 1989 to 1993 on NBC and the show, which followed the lives of a group of friends at Bayside High School, is still popular in syndication. The reboot is slated to air on NBC’s streaming service Peacock.
Correspondents’ dinner returns to its comedic host roots
WASHINGTON — Comedians are making their return to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner after last year’s hiatus.
Kenan Thompson of “Saturday Night Live” and Hasan Minhaj of Netflix’s “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj” will headline this year’s dinner on April 25.
Presidents and first ladies have traditionally attended the dinner, which serves as a celebration of the First Amendment as well as a fundraiser for college scholarships. Reporting awards are given out as well.
But President Donald Trump has skipped the dinner throughout his presidency and instead has elected to hold campaign rallies. Just four days before last year’s dinner, the White House announced that administration officials would be joining Trump in boycotting the dinner.
The White House declined to comment about whether the president would attend this year.
Thompson will serve as this year’s host. Minhaj will be the featured entertainer.
“Kenan and Hasan are two of the most engaged and engaging entertainers in America. I’m thrilled they’ll help us celebrate the role of a free press in our democracy,” said Jonathan Karl, Chief White House correspondent for ABC News and president of the White House Correspondents’ Association.
In the spirit of Whitney: Houston Hologram tour set to begin
BURBANK, Calif. — Whitney Houston is about to appear on the concert stage again.
Eight years after her death, a holographic Houston will embark on a European tour that starts in England on Feb. 25 and runs through early April, with U.S. dates expected to follow.
Last week, a few dozen members of the media were given a dress-rehearsal preview in Burbank, California of most of “An Evening With Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Tour,” which features a Houston projected onto a nearly invisible scrim on a stage with real dancers and a live backing band.
The concert set includes most of her biggest hits — “How Will I Know,” “Saving All My Love For You,” “I Will Always Love You,” along with some unexpected rarities, including a cover of Steve Winwood’s “Higher Love” that Houston first recorded three decades ago.
The show, which was first conceived five years ago, used a body double along with hundreds of hours of Houston performances and extensive CGI synthesizing.
— Compiled by Jamyra Perry
