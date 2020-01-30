Rapper Missy Elliott, H.E.R. team up for Pepsi ad
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Almost three years ago, Missy Elliott sent a tweet to a then under-the-radar artist whose music she admired and told her that “she was going to blow up.”
Fast forward to this week and H.E.R. has been nominated for 10 Grammys, won two and is now starring with the rap legend in a new Pepsi commercial that will debut for the Super Bowl.
“When Pepsi reached out and said we want to have you on the Super Bowl commercial and the other person would be H.E.R. I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is major’” Elliott said.
Elliott first heard of the “Best Part” singer from a friend who had her debut album on repeat. Elliott thought the record was “hot” and “immediately started Googling her,” but couldn’t find much information beyond her mixtape.
“It made me fall in love with her music,” Elliott told The Associated Press in a recent phone interview. “I didn’t get into what she looked like, what she said, what she had on, it was just the lyrics and the tracks and all that and I was like, ‘This girl is really talented’.”
Now the pair are collaborating on a cover of the Rolling Stones’ classic “Paint it Black” for the commercial.
The animated ad features H.E.R’s sultry sound awash in red, surrounded by fluid dancers swishing long, red trains before it melds into a black stage punctuated by an upbeat rap from Elliott. The new track was co-produced by Elliott and longtime collaborator Timbaland with original lyrics from both artists and guitar and vocals from H.E.R.
Shaquille O’Neal’s music festival returns to Miami with Diddy
MIAMI — Shaq’s Fun House, the NBA legend’s carnival-themed music festival, is coming back to Miami and will feature performances by Diddy, Pitbull, Diplo and Shaq himself, a.k.a. DJ Diesel.
“Big Game Weekend has never seen a lineup like this!,” O’Neal said in a statement. “Bigger venue, bigger state fair-sized carnival, bigger line-up.”
O’Neal made his statement before the death of Kobe Bryant on Sunday in a plane crash that also killed Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people.
In an Instagram post on Wednesday, O’Neal, who has been distraught since the tragedy, said he was debating whether he should still go to Miami.
“Part of me wanted to stay to myself as I reflect what my brother and his family mean to me and my family,” he wrote. “But in thinking what would Kobe want, what would he do? Kobe would want us to push through and celebrate life. So let’s just do that.”
He added he would donate all his proceeds to “all the families who lost loved ones and to the Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Foundation.”
Jennifer Lopez, Shakira vow to have ‘empowering’ show
MIAMI — Jennifer Lopez and Shakira said their Super Bowl halftime show will pay homage to Latino culture, promising a joint performance that has an empowering message and also one that will remember NBA icon Kobe Bryant.
Lopez and Shakira on Thursday held a press conference before Sunday’s big game in Miami, telling media they worked hard to put together an eye-popping, high-energy 12-minute performance before the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium.
“When I was living in Barranquilla, my hometown, as a little girl no one would have thought that I would be performing at the Super Bowl,” Colombian singer Shakira said. “It would be so hard to believe. And it’s a reality today, now. I think that this is a palpable example of how anything is possible really and I think what matters is the size of dreams.”
Shakira and Lopez have separately released a number of chart-topping hits that dominated both the pop and Latin charts in the last two decades. While rehearsing days ago, Lopez said her beau Alex Rodriguez came to her in tears to let her know Bryant, a friend of his, had passed away. Lopez said Thursday she wanted to send love and support to Bryant’s wife and family.
“We have to love people when they’re here and not wait,” said Lopez “I think about Vanessa as a mom and losing her best friend and partner and losing her child, you know, how awful that must be for her right now, and I just wanted to send the message and praying God guides her through every moment because she has three more babies to take care of.”
Bryant had attended concerts by Lopez and Shakira, the singers said Thursday. Shakira added that they want to honor his legacy Sunday.
The singers also want to celebrate women and the Latino community with their performance. Lopez noted that for the first time two Latinas are headlining the halftime show.
—Compiled by Jamyra Perry
