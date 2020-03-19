Cardi B to donate proceeds from coronavirus song
NEW YORK — Some people hurt financially by the coronavirus pandemic may benefit from Cardi B’s words.
The rapper is known for being outspoken on social media and she’s been no less so about the coronavirus crisis.
On March 10 Cardi posted an expletive-laden video on her verified Instagram account.
“Coronavirus,” she said animatedly. “St is getting real!”
DJ iMarkkeyz incorporated that line into a fire beat and the world was gifted with the “Coronavirus” single which soon hit iTunes and became a favorite for TikTok users to dance to.
Cardi B took notice.
“The fact this damn corona virus song is charting on iTunes .... Hold on ... let me hit the Dj up and Atlantic (the record label) so I can’t get my damn coins,” she wrote on the caption of an Instagram picture showing the song charting.”
After a Twitter user suggested that Cardi B and DJ iMarkkeyz might want to consider donating the royalties to those in need because of the pandemic’s economic impact, the DJ responded by tweeting “That was my goal.”
Cardi B co-signed that idea.
“YES !THATS WHAT WE GOING TO DO !,” the Grammy winner tweeted. “Keep in mind you don’t get your money right away ...but even months from now there would be families with financial issues for getting laid off due to the virus .We will Donate !”
Oprah Winfrey slams ‘awful fake’ rumors about arrest
CHICAGO — Oprah Winfrey has set the record straight about those ridiculous rumors she’d been arrested for sex trafficking.
Winfrey began trending on Twitter Tuesday after a fake report went viral claiming her Boca Raton, Florida, estate had been raided by law enforcement.
The TV mogul then insisted the whole thing was fake: “Just sanitizing and self-distancing with the rest of the world. Stay safe everybody.”
It was reported the rumours might have been started by the far-right group QAnon, which is known for spreading wild conspiracy theories.
Among others, “Ellen” producer Andy Lassner responded to the claims.
Debbie Allen is offering a free online dance class
NEW YORK — Self-isolating and desperate to bust a move? Prepare to start paying ... in sweat, because choreographer and “Fame” star Debbie Allen is offering a free online dance class.
Allen shot to fame in the 1980s, playing dance teacher Lydia Grant in the musical-drama TV series, on which she was also the chief choreographer.
She appeared in the series from 1982 to 1987, winning two Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Choreography and a Golden Globe for her acting.
Fans got a chance to learn from the dance guru in a free class, which was broadcast on Allen’s Instagram Live on Wednesday afternoon.
“All are welcome. Spread the word. See you on the dancefloor,” wrote Allen in a tweet.
The offer comes as more and more people are in lockdown or practicing social distancing because of the coronavirus outbreak.
After “Fame,” Allen worked as a director and producer, with notable success on the NBC comedy series “A Different World” from 1988 to 1993.
Since 2011, she has played Dr. Catherine Fox in the ABC medical drama “Grey’s Anatomy.” She has also been an executive producer and director on the show.
Shonda Rhimes is all of us trying to homeschool
NEW YORK — Shonda Rhimes is one of millions of parents trying to juggle working from home and educating their children in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Rhimes’ hit ABC show is among the many productions that have been suspended over the spread of coronavirus and the “Grey’s Anatomy” creator took to Twitter this week to praise teachers across the globe.
“Been homeschooling a 6-year old and 8-year old for one hour and 11 minutes. Teachers deserve to make a billion dollars a year. Or a week,” she wrote Monday.
Rhimes received thousands of responses to her tweet.
One mom wrote, “8 year old is covered in paint. 17 year old is not speaking to me because pandemic is ruining her social life and it is obviously my fault.”
While another parent replied, “My eight year old is here screaming that I’m ruining his life by keeping him from his friends. I’m not going to make it through the teenage years.”
Kimberly Fox, staff developer for The Reading and Writing Project at Columbia University in New York, told CNN to try to gently ease into the new normal.
“We don’t have to be school,” Fox said. “Under these circumstances, we’re not going to entirely replace all of the structures that happen at school. But we can do a couple of things to make kids feel more secure and to make us feel like we’re making the most of this time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.