Who is Joel Embiid? stymies 'Jeopardy' contestant
PHILADELPHIA — This Philadelphia 76ers star has a new nickname because of a hilarious wrong answer on "Jeopardy."
Who is Joel Embiid?
The Sixers All-Star center was featured on the quiz show Wednesday night in the first-round category of "Current Sports Nicknames." The $1,000 question was, "Joel Embiid in 2019 won the trademark for this nickname that also describes the 76ers' strategy of improving the team."
The answer is The Process.
The guess was, "What is, do a 180?"
How about that slogan during the Sixers long rebuild, "Trust the 180!"
Embiid, introduced at home games as The Process, poked fun at the viral clip, changing his Twitter handle to Joel "Do a 180" Embiid??? and he posted a picture of himself on Instagram with the caption, "New Year, New Me!!!! You can now call me JOEL "DO A 180" EMBIID."
Someone on the "Jeopardy" staff might be a 76ers fan -- Allen Iverson was the answer to a question in an episode late last year, and he also was guessed incorrectly.
Virus concerns put Vance film on hold at SXSW
LOS ANGELES — Netflix is canceling its South by Southwest screenings and events amid concerns about the outbreak of the new coronavirus.
A company spokesperson confirmed to the Associated Press Wednesday that the streamer is pulling out of the annual Austin-based festival, which kicks off next week. The company had planned to screen the feature film "Uncorked," with Courtney B. Vance, and four docuseries. The news was first reported by Variety.
In addition to the screenings, Netflix is also canceling a panel with Rashida Jones and Kenya Barris about the series #blackexcellence.
Netflix is not the only company to scrap its festival plans. The Hollywood Reporter also reported Wednesday that Apple was also canceling its plans for the festival, which included Spike Jonze's "Beastie Boys Story."
Representatives for the festival did not immediately respond to request for comment.
Wyo. celebrity game to feature rapper Kanye West
CODY, Wyo. — Rapper Kanye West and actor Harrison Ford will take part in a celebrity softball game for charity in Wyoming.
The game June 13 in Cody will raise money for cancer research, organizer Ryan Brown told the Casper Star-Tribune.
Other confirmed players include former Denver Broncos football players Byron Chamberlain, Spencer Larsen and Shawn Moore, said Brown, athletics director for the city of Cody and host of a local radio show.
"The crazy thing is they don't know who I am," Brown said. "They're just like, 'Yeah, I'm in.' It's just amazing how people jump on stuff like this."
Tickets for the game and related events can be purchased online for as little as $2.24. Sponsorships range from $50 to $5,000.
West recently bought two ranches in the Cody area and has become active in the community.
Ford is best known for his roles in the "Star Wars" and "Indiana Jones" movie franchises. He has a home in Jackson.
Lil Baby, Lil Wayne team up in new 'Forever' video
NEW YORK — Lil Wayne and Lil Baby have teamed up in a fiery new video for "Forever," which is on Lil Baby's most recent album, "My Turn."
There's fire, stormy weather, diamond dice, plenty of bling and an angel dressed in black.
Lil Baby posted about the collaboration on Instagram, captioning a pic with Lil Wayne, "Rare Pic Of The GOAT An The Baby GOAT."
The pair have teamed up in the past and can be heard rapping together on "I Do It" off Wayne's album, "Funeral."
Of the latest album, Lil Baby recently said on Instagram: "I called it 'My Turn' because I feel like everybody else had a lil' turn. It's my turn now. Everybody dropped their mixtapes, their albums go number 1, number 2, number 3."
The full album also includes "Catch The Sun," "Heatin Up," "Woah"," and "Sum 2 Prove."
The song "Catch the Sun" is also on the "Queen & Slim," soundtrack.
