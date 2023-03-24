We remember actor Lance Reddick. He was best known for his roles in the TV shows “The Wire” and “Oz,” and the John Wick movie series with Keanu Reeves. Reddick passed away last week at the age of 60 from natural causes. His new movie “John Wick: Chapter 4” is now in theaters.

We also remember Clarence “Fuzzy” Haskins, one of the founding members of Parliament. Haskins left the group before they became music superstars, but he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with the group in 1997. He is featured on the Parliament classic “Up For The Down Stroke” which came out in 1974. Haskins was 81 years old.

If you would like more information please email me at pattyjackson@iheartmedia.com or check me out with my midday reports at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. during the day on 105.3 WDAS FM. Or join me on social media Twitter: @MsPattyJackson, Instagram @WDASPatty and Facebook Patty Jackson — WDAS FM. The views expressed in this column are not necessarily those of The Philadelphia Tribune.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.