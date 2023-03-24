We remember actor Lance Reddick. He was best known for his roles in the TV shows “The Wire” and “Oz,” and the John Wick movie series with Keanu Reeves. Reddick passed away last week at the age of 60 from natural causes. His new movie “John Wick: Chapter 4” is now in theaters.
We also remember Clarence “Fuzzy” Haskins, one of the founding members of Parliament. Haskins left the group before they became music superstars, but he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with the group in 1997. He is featured on the Parliament classic “Up For The Down Stroke” which came out in 1974. Haskins was 81 years old.
We also remember blue-eyed soul singer Bobby Caldwell. He topped the charts with the 1978 song “What You Won’t Do For Love.” Caldwell died at the age of 71 after a long illness.
Ron Isley of The Isley Brothers is being sued by his older brother Rudolph Isley. Rudolph is claiming Ron left him out of the profits for the trademark of The Isley Brothers name. Rudolph retired from the group in the 80’s. He’s claiming Ron is going rogue with the Isley Brothers name and money.
Tyra Banks has quit the dancing reality show “Dancing With the Stars.” After three seasons, she is stepping away to focus on her ice cream business. She will be replaced by former show-runner dancer Julianne Hough. She will be paired with Alfonso Ribeiro.
Congrats to singer Tamar Braxton, she is engaged to be married to the man she met on the reality show “Queens Court” hosted by Holly Robinson Peete and her husband former football players Rodney Peete on the Peacock network.
Singer Chaka Khan is coming to Atlantic City, Saturday, Mar. 25, at the Tropicana Hotel and Casino in concert.
Kenny Lattimore will be at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey, during Mother’s Day weekend, Saturday, May 13. He’s in concert with singers Fantasia and Ne-Yo. Tickets are on sale now.
The “Straight No Chaser Comedy Tour” is coming to Philly on Friday, May 19, at the Liacouras Center with Mike Epps, D.L. Hughley, Cedric The Entertainer and D.C. Young Fly.
Janet Jackson is going back on tour this time with rapper/actor Ludacris. You can check them out May 20 at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City.
Get ready for actor and singer Billy Porter, he’s coming to The Met Philadelphia on June 1.
Oscar winners Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan are coming to Disney+ on May 24 in the series “American Born Chinese.”
“Avatar: The Way of Water” will start streaming on Disney+ on March 28.
Congratulations to “Today” show weather man Al Roker. His oldest daughter is expecting and Roker is going to be a first-time grandfather.
The long-awaited Tupac Shakur story “Dear Mama” coming out on the FX channel is set to premiere on April 21. The five-part docuseries directed by Allen Hughes is the story of the relationship Shakar had with his mom.
Controversial sportscaster Stephen A. Smith is known for telling it like it is, and now he is ready to tell-all in a new book called “Straight Shooter: A Memoir of Second Chances and First Takes.” The book is available now.
Get ready for the Bob Marley story. Marley died in 1981 at the age of 36 from cancer. Marley was a pioneer of reggae, ska and rock reggae, as well as an artist and activist, and he left behind a legacy of music including the classics “Could You Be Loved,” “One Love” and “Jamming” to name a few. Actor Kingsley Ben-Adir, who played Malcolm X in the movie “One Night in Miami” is playing the reggae great. The movie is being directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green who directed the movie “King Richard.” The movie is being supported by the Marley family, and is coming out Jan. 12, 2024.
