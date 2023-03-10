We remember jazz great Wayne Shorter. The Grammy Award-winning saxophone player and jazz composer was 89.
The 95th Annual Academy Awards are happening on ABC Sunday, March 12, with Jimmy Kimmel as this year’s host. The movie “Everything Everywhere All At Once” is leading the pack with 11 nominations. Two sequels, “Avatar: The Way of Water” and “Top Gun: Maverick,” have been nominated in the Best Picture category. Rihanna has been nominated for Best Song for “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” Angela Bassett has been nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Queen Ramonda in the film.
Some of the presenters for the big night include Michael B. Jordan, Jonathan Majors, Dwayne Johnson, Questlove, Samuel L. Jackson and Janelle Monáe. Lenny Kravitz is also performing during the memorial.
Tamron Hall of the “Tamron Hall Show” is returning for a second season of the crime show “Someone They Knew.” The true crime series takes you from the victims to verdict, from the perspective of the people impacted by the cases.
In other Tamron Hall news, her talk show has been renewed for a fifth season.
The Rachel Ray Show, titled after the iconic chef Rachel Ray, is ending after 17 seasons.
Actor Taye Diggs is coming to Philly, in “A Live Conversation with Taye Diggs,” Friday, Saturday, April 22. Diggs is best known for his roles in the “Best Man” series, “All American,” “How Stella Got Her Groove Back” and the movie musical “Rent” where he also starred on Broadway. The evening is happening at the Miller Theater, formerly the Merriam Theater.
Judge Greg Mathis is joining the Byron Allen TV Network with a new court show set to debut this fall.
The Donna Summer documentary “Love to Love You, Donna Summer” is coming to HBO this May. Summer died in 2012 from lung cancer at the age of 63. During her heyday, Summer ruled the music world.
Patti LaBelle will be in concert at Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino, March 11.
Jill Scott returns to Philly! It’s the 23rd anniversary of her album “Who is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds, Volume 1.” Scott is doing two shows at The Met Philadelphia on March 16, 18 and 19. Tickets are on sale now.
Marlon Wayans has a new comedy special on HBO Max “God Loves Me” is streaming now.
The long-awaited Tupac Shakur story “Dear Mama” coming out on the FX channel is set to premiere on April 21. The five-part docuseries directed by Allen Hughes is the story of the relationship Shakar had with his mom.
Tyler Perry‘s next project for Netflix will be a World War II drama about the only Black female led battalion. This is the true story of the 855 women who were able to connect 17 million American soldiers with their families. The cast of the movie includes Kerry Washington, who is also the executive producer of the project. Oprah Winfrey and Susan Sarandon are also part of the cast. Production will start soon on the movie “Six Triple Eight.”
The man behind the Marvel classics “Spider-man,” “Black Panther,” “The Avengers,” “The X-Men,” ‘The Hulk” and “Fantastic Four,” Stan Lee is going to be the subject of a new documentary that will air on Disney+ next year.
