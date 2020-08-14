Last week I told you how Oprah began advocating for justice for Breonna Taylor, and now Oprah takes it up a notch. Winfrey stepped aside from the cover of September’s “O” magazine for the late Taylor, the 26-year-old Louisville EMS worker, who was shot and killed by police in her own home. At press time, there has still been no arrest in connection with Taylor’s killing. Now, The Mighty O has purchased 26 billboards in Louisville, Kentucky, calling for justice. Winfrey’s billboards go alongside the nationwide outcry Justice For Breonna Taylor with the intent not to let up pressure on officials. That issue of “O” magazine with Taylor is available now.
***
You know I love Keke Palmer. Despite the cancellation of her Emmy-nominated turn on Good Morning America’s third hour, known as “Strahan, Sara & Keke,” the actress/TV host/singer keeps a job. Palmer is joining the reboot of the animated Disney series The Proud Family. This will air on Disney Plus. Palmer will play a new character, a 14-year old activist. Palmer will also host the MTV Video Music Awards live from New York on Aug. 30 on MTV and other ViacomCBS cable outlets. Don’t ask me how they’ll pull this off in a pandemic, but maybe they’ll take a page from their sister network’s BET Awards, which were virtual this year. Anywho congratulations Keke!!!
***
My longtime favorites and very good friends also happen to be legendary journalists in the Delaware Valley. I’m talking about Fox 29’s Joyce Evans and NBC 10’s Vai Sikahema. Vai and I go back a long ways. Remember journalism was that other career for Vai after a successful eight years as a running back and kickoff returner in the National Football League. He’s got two Pro Bowl appearances and of course his time here in Philly with the Eagles under his pro football career belt. That Eagles stint was followed by his retirement from the NFL and the beginning of his broadcasting career. From radio to TV, Vai did it all. He culminated his popularity, attention to detail and ability to hunt down the story into a two time Emmy-winning stint at NBC 10 that began in 1994. Vai’s fellow NBC 10 anchor Tracy Davidson tells an incredible story about their coverage of the triumph and tragedy at the 1996 Olympic Games they covered together. In all this time, Vai has been a good friend to me and all of us here at WDAS. He’s always been there with counsel, mentoring or just as a great listener. We wish him the best in retirement. Vai steps down from NBC 10 in September.
***
Now to my Joyce Evans: She’s at Fox 29 now, but first came to Philly through KYW-TV (CBS3) when the late WDAS program director/personality Joe “Butterball” Tamburro first introduced us. Butter told me he’d gotten some tickets for her and me for the same concert. I thought well she’s the esteemed journalist, is she gonna want to see me in my concert mode? All I can say is Maxwell or Frankie Beverly & Maze cannot come to town without me and Joyce looking at each other and laughing because we both love a great concert. Joyce has been a top journalist, a mentor, and a trailblazing communicator no matter what hat she wears. From public affairs, health correspondent, anchor to Temple University adjunct professor, Joyce has touched many lives with stories that affect families, communities, cities and the entire nation. She’s done wide ranging stories covering elections, Phillies and Eagles championships, Hurricane Sandy, city and transportation worker strikes to the one on one of Alzheimer’s disease patient and caregiver, school children stalked and bullied and former teen gang members making amends in the community. Joyce has a career five Emmys and was also one of WDAS Women Of Excellence. But to me, Joyce has been a longtime friend in an industry and town that sees a lot shakeup. Joyce will step down (on top) from Fox 29 at the end of the month. Joyce, I salute you and can’t wait until this pandemic is over and we can get to a Frankie Beverly or Maxwell concert (SMILE).
***
Alicia Keys is returning to acting. Remember, Keys has had many roles going all the way back to 1985 and “The Cosby Show.” Fast forward to 2020 and she’s she signed a deal with Netflix for a romantic comedy. Also in the cast are Sinqua Walls, who plays Soul Train’s Don Cornelius on BET’s “American Soul,” singer/actress Christina Milian and Jay Pharoah, formerly of “Saturday Night Live.” The untitled project will explore the bonds of love and family. Filming is set to begin next month.
***
Jamie Foxx is also coming to Netflix beginning this week in “Project Power.” Just imagine being able to have superpowers for five minutes. That’s the premise of the latest Foxx-Netflix original adventure. This looks fun with all the special effects and the chemistry between him and actress Dominique Fishback, who plays his daughter. “Project Power” is streaming now on Netflix.
***
Lauryn Hill‘s eldest daughter Selah Marley is reportedly leveling abusive accusations at her mom. She says she was abused as a child, including being beaten with a belt and feeling that her mom was a slave driver. Selah also reportedly says her dad, Rohan Marley, was never really there for her. She may see him once a year. The 20-year-old also talks about her promiscuous past and unprotected sex. She’s also claiming she doesn’t even know how a man should treat a woman. Selah is coming forward now because she says she has her own issues with anger. At press time, there’s been no response from Hill or Rohan Marley on these accusations.
***
Prayers for a speedy recovery for Al Roker. The longtime “Today” show personality and third hour co-anchor is getting a total shoulder replacement. He’s been having problems with arthritis, and he’s previously had hip and weight-loss surgery. I was scheduled to interview Al, but with the surgery we’ll see. He’s got a new book called “You Look So Much Better In Person.” He got the title because that’s what people would always say to him. I first met Al at the NBC10 FitFest years ago. I loosed him up by giving him a couple of our WDAS Classic Soul CDs and, you know me, asking him if he was hungry? It was right after the weight loss surgery and I had to ask. But, our prayers and best wishes are with you Al. Get well soon!
***
Carla Hall is coming to the Food Network. Hall is the chef, author, former model, TV personality and motivational speaker best known for her seven-year stint on ABC Daytime’s “The Chew.” The Food Network show is only the beginning. Hall’s new deal covers the Halloween baking championships, the holidays baking championships and “Worst Cooks In America” all culminating into her own show. Hall won an Emmy when she co-hosted “The Chew,” which ran for over 1,500 shows from 2011 to 2018 on ABC. Now Hall, who has long called for diversity in the culinary industry for Black celebrity chefs, is going solo in a big way on the Food Network, which will include on air and digital platforms.
***
We remember actor Raymond Allen. The name might not jump out at you right away until I say “Ned The Wino” from “Good Times” or “Uncle Woodrow” from “Sanford & Son.” Allen was so funny and so good at playing the role of the guy that always had a bit too much of the spirits, that he played that type of role in four Bud Yorkin-Norman Lear shows including “The Sanford Arms,” “What’s Happening” and “The Jeffersons.” His career was more that sitcoms, and he guested on “The Love Boat” and “Starsky & Hutch.” Medical reasons forced Allen to step away from acting, but his roles continue to have a long life in syndication, a.k.a. reruns. Allen was 91.
***
Comedian/actor Tracy Morgan‘s impending divorce takes a turn. Morgan, split with Megan Wollover after five years of marriage. He’s 51 and she’s 35 and the two share a 7-year-old daughter. At first, there was no prenup. All of a sudden, they found the prenup. Morgan will abide by it, but there are rules he wants. Reportedly, she can’t use his last name and they both have to pay into child support. Her side reportedly is that she’s got no money and she wants full custody and child support. Morgan still has that huge settlement money after the fatal Walmart truck accident that claimed the life of his friend and fellow comedian James McNair. Walmart settled with Morgan. Isn’t it funny how at first no one can find the prenup and all of a sudden … they find it (a.k.a. Dr. Dre).
***
