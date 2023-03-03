At the movies its “Creed III.” Michael B. Jordan not only stars as Adonis Creed but he also directs the continuing story of the Creed franchise. Jordan stars along with Jonathan Majors who plays his former friend now enemy Damian Anderson. Phylicia Rashad, Tessa Thompson and Wood Harris are also back.
This is big week for Jordan with getting a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame and being named the new spokesman for Calvin Klein Underwear.
Let’s talk Netflix comedy specials. Sommore has a new comedy special streaming on Netflix called “Queen Chandelier.”
Chris Rock is making history on March 4, with his live comedy special on Netflix “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage.” This is the first time a streaming platform has gone live with a comedy show.
2023 is going to be a huge year for Oscar-winner and comedian Mo’Nique. Her Netflix comedy special “My Name is Mo’Nique” is coming April 4, and her Lee Daniels movie “The Deliverance” will also be on Netflix. She also has a new horror movie streaming on BET+ called “The Reading.”
Mary J. Blige the talk show host! This week she launched “The Wine Down with Mary J. Blige” which airs Wednesday nights on BET. On the March 17, Blige returns as Monet in “Power Book II: Ghost” on STARZ.
Singer Kem is coming to Atlantic City, New Jersey, March 4-5, with Ledisi and Musiq Soulchild at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.
Idris Elba is returning March 10 with “Luther: The Fallen Sun.” The movie will pick up from the popular BBC series “Luther,” and Elba will reprise his role as Detective Chief Inspector John Luther.
Get ready for the Legacy Tour with New Edition‘s Ralph Tresvant, Ronnie Devoe, Ricky Bell, Bobby Brown, Michael Bivins and Johnny Gil. Special guests Keith Sweat, Tank, and Guy‘s Teddy Riley and Damien and Aaron Hall will also be performing. The tour comes to the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City on Saturday, March 18.
Singer Stephanie Mills and Nephew Tommy from the “Steve Harvey Morning Show” are starring in the Lifetime movie “Pride: A Seven Deadly Sins Story.” It’s part of the miniseries Bishop T.D. Jakes produces. The movie debuts Saturday, April 8.
Mills is also coming to Atlantic City during Mother’s Day, Sunday May 14, for a Mother’s Day show at Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino.
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are teaming up for the Amazon Prime Video movie “AIR” which starts streaming April 5. The Oscar-winners will be joined by EGOT-winner Viola Davis, Marlon Wayans and Chris Tucker. “AIR” is about the 1984 battle to get basketball legend Michael Jordan to sign to Nike.
The nominations have been announced for the 95th Annual Academy Awards. The awards show is happening on ABC, Sunday, March 12, and Jimmy Kimmel is this year’s host. The movie “Everything Everywhere All At Once” is leading the pack with 11 nominations. Two sequels, “Avatar: The Way of Water” and “Top Gun: Maverick,” have been nominated in the Best Picture category. Rihanna has been nominated for Best Song for “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” Angela Bassett has been nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Queen Ramonda in the film.
‘Black Mafia Family’ is returning to the Starz network on Jan. 6. This season will feature Leslie Jones, Mo’Nique, Snoop Dogg and LaLa Anthony. The story is set in Detroit, Michigan, based on the true story of brothers Terry and Demetrius Flenory, Jr., who became powerful figures in a multi-state drug and money laundering organization. The show has already been renewed for a third season. Rapper 2 Chainz and singer Ne-Yo are joining the cast for the new season.
Actor Taye Diggs is coming to Philly, in “A Live Conversation with Taye Diggs,” Friday, March 3. Diggs is best known for his roles in the “Best Man” series, “All American,” “How Stella Got Her Groove Back” and the movie musical “Rent” where he also starred on Broadway. The evening is happening at the Miller Theater, formerly the Merriam Theater.
