The Dionne Warwick documentary is a must see. You can catch “Dionne Warwick:Don’t Make me Over” in a encore replay Saturday, Jan. 21, on CNN. Plus you can catch it on CNN on Demand and HULU. Later this year Warwick will be teaming up with country legend Dolly Parton for a project. I hear it’s going to be a gospel music project.
Get ready for the documentary on songstress Roberta Flack. She is going to be the subject of the PBS’s American Masters series on Jan. 24.
Sherri Shepherd‘s namesake show has been renewed for two more seasons, and Jennifer Hudson‘s talk show has been renewed for another season.
Controversial sportscaster Stephen A. Smith is known for telling it like it is, and now he is ready to tell-all in a new book called “Straight Shooter: A Memoir of Second Chances and First Takes.” The book is available now.
A big congratulations for Rihanna, she has just signed a multi-million-dollar deal with Apple TV+ about her return to music. Rihanna will be headlining this year’s Superbowl halftime show.
The 59th Annual NAACP Image Awards are set for Feb. 25, on BET. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and Abbott Elementary are leading the nominations. For the first time ever, all women are up for entertainer of the year, including Angela Bassett, Mary J. Blige, Quinta Brunson, Viola Davis and Zendaya. Will Smith has been nominated for Best Actor for his movie “Emancipation.” Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar are leading the music nominations.
Diddy is working on a new reality show called “Diddy + 7” with all of his children, including the new baby.
The “Straight No Chaser Comedy Tour” is coming to Philly on Friday, May 19, at the Liacouras Center with Mike Epps, D.L. Hughley, Cedric The Entertainer and D.C. Young Fly.
We remember singer Keith Beaton of the group Blue Magic. Beaton was an original member of the group which started 50 years ago. Blue Magic had the hits “Sideshow,” Three Ring Circus,” Look Me Up” and “Stop to Start.” Beaton was 72-years-old.
We remember Lisa Marie Presley the only child of Elvis Presley. Lisa Marie died last week of a heart attack at the age of 54. She lost her son, Benjamin Keough, to suicide two years ago. She was known for her past marriages to the late Michael Jackson and actor Nicolas Cage. Lisa Marie leaves behind her mother, Priscilla Presley, and three daughters.
We also remember one of the greatest guitar players ever, Jeff Beck. He died last week at the age of 78 from bacterial meningitis.
Get ready for Chris Rock, he’s coming to Netflix in March with a brand-new comedy special called “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage.” Rock will be making history with this one. He will be for the first person and first comedian to go live on a streaming platform. Rock is also coming to Atlantic City, N.J. for a comedy show Friday, Feb. 3.
Tyler Perry‘s next project for Netflix will be a World War II drama about the only Black female led battalion. This is the true story of the 855 women who were able to connect 17 million American soldiers with their families. The cast of the movie includes Kerry Washington, who is also the executive producer of the project. Oprah Winfrey and Susan Sarandon are also part of the cast. Production will start soon on the movie “Six Triple Eight.”
The Whispers are coming to Atlantic City, N.J. on Sunday, Feb. 19, at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. The Stylistics, Bloodstone and Heatwave are also on the bill.
