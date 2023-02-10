Get ready for actor Jonathan Majors. He is playing Kang the Conqueror in the new movie “Ant-man and the Wasp: Quantumania” which opens in theaters on Feb. 17. Majors is also playing the villain boxer in “Creed III,” and he’s the cover guy of Ebony and GQ magazines. His latest movie “Devotion” with Glen Powell is now streaming on Paramount+.
Preliminary filming has begun on the newest Bad Boys movie. Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are back to reprise their roles in the iconic series.
The queens of R&B are coming to the Bravo network. It’s a new reality TV show with the ladies of SWV and Xscape.
The 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees have been announced: Willie Nelson, George Michael, Missy Elliott, A Tribe Called Quest, The Spinners, Cyndi Lauper, Kate Bush and Sheryl Crow. Voting is now underway at vote.rockhall.com. The official class of 2023 will be unveiled in May.
The 59th Annual NAACP Image Awards are set for Feb. 25, on BET. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “Abbott Elementary” are leading the nominations. For the first time ever, all women are up for Entertainer of the Year, including Angela Bassett, Mary J. Blige, Quinta Brunson, Viola Davis and Zendaya. Will Smith has been nominated for Best Actor for his movie “Emancipation.” Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar are leading the music nominations.
The concert scene is heating up! Get ready for the Legacy Tour with New Edition‘s Ralph Tresvant, Ronnie Devoe, Ricky Bell, Bobby Brown, Michael Bivins and Johnny Gil. Special guests Keith Sweat, Tank, and Guy‘s Teddy Riley and Damien and Aaron Hall will also be performing. The tour comes to the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Saturday, March 18.
The Whispers are also coming to Atlantic City, on Sunday, Feb. 19, at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. The Stylistics, Bloodstone and Heatwave are also on the bill.
Singer SZA is coming to the Wells Fargo Center, Thursday, March 2.
Singer Kem is coming to Atlantic City, March 4-5, with Ledisi and Musiq Soulchild at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.
Patti LaBelle will be in concert at Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino, March 11.
Jill Scott is coming to Philly! It’s the 23rd anniversary of her album “Who is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds, Volume 1.” Scott is doing two shows at The Met Philadelphia on March 16, 18 and 19. Tickets are on sale now.
Beyoncé has announced the Renaissance tour this summer. She will be hitting stadiums all over the world, including the Lincoln Financial Field in South Philly. Tickets are on sale now.
The Wiz is coming back to Broadway in 2024. Comedian and writer Amber Ruffin will be giving the show an updated twist.
Get ready for the Bob Marley story. Marley died in 1981 at the age of 36 from cancer. Marley was a pioneer of reggae, ska and rock reggae, as well as an artist and activist, and he left behind a legacy of music including the classics “Could You Be Loved,” “One Love” and “Jamming” to name a few. Actor Kingsley Ben-Adir, who played Malcolm X in the movie “One Night in Miami” is playing the reggae great. The movie is being directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green who directed the movie “King Richard.” The movie is being supported by the Marley family, and is coming out Jan. 12, 2024.
Netflix has a documentary streaming about the 60s and 70s Black movie scene. The documentary is called “Is That Black Enough for You?!?” and is a must watch for Black History Month.
Oscar-winner Daniel Kaluuya is lending his voice to “Spider-man: Across the Spider-Verse.” Kaluuya is voicing the character Spider-punk. Issa Rae is also featured in the animated movie, she plays Spider-woman. The movie hits theaters June 2.
