We remember Motown legend Barrett Strong. He is credited for giving Motown their first No. 1 hit, “Money (That’s What I Want).” He also wrote “I Heard It Through the Grapevine” made famous by Marvin Gaye and Gladys Knight. Strong also wrote “Smiling Face Sometimes” by The Undisputed Truth, and many songs by The Temptations including “I Can’t Get Next to You” and “Psychedelic Shack.” Strong was 81-years-old.
We also remember actress Cindy Williams. She died last week after a brief illness; she was 75. Williams starred in one of the most popular shows of the 70s called “Laverne & Shirley” with the late Penny Marshall who died a few years ago.
The biographical movie for the “King of Pop” has found their Michael Jackson. Jermaine Jackson’s son, Jaafar Jackson, will be playing his famous uncle. The movie is titled “Michael” and is being directed by Antoine Fugua. He recently did “Emancipation” with Will Smith, and the movies “The Equalizer” and “Training Day” with Denzel Washington.
2023 is going to be a huge year for Oscar-winner and comedian Mo’Nique. Her Netflix comedy special “My Name is Mo’Nique” is coming, and her Lee Daniels movie “The Deliverance” will also be on Netflix. She also has a new horror movie streaming on BET+ called “The Reading.”
Michael Ealy is joining the cast of “Power Book II: Ghost” for the fourth season. Filming is currently underway. The third season with Mary J. Blige, Michael Rainey Jr. and Method Man debuts March 17, on STARZ.
The second season of “Bel-Air,” a dramatic take on the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” starts streaming Feb. 23, on Peacock.
Billy Porter will be hosting a new BET docuseries called “Black + Iconic,” a four-part series examining Black icons in fashion, music, film and dance.
The Super Bowl is set for Sunday, Feb. 12, and singer Rihanna is performing at halftime. Singer Babyface is performing in the pre-game ceremony; he’s doing “America the Beautiful.” Country superstar Chris Stapleton is doing the national anthem. Emmy-winner and “Abbott Elementary” star Sheryl Lee Ralph is performing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”
It will be the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. For the first time in Super Bowl history, it will be two Black quarterbacks competing, Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs. Also, for the first time in Super Bowl history, there will be siblings competing against each other, Jason Kelce of the Eagles against his brother Travis Kelce of the Chiefs. Their mom, Donna Kelce, is making history as the first mom to have sons competing against each other in the Super Bowl.
Hurts is being honored on Feb. 8, in Arizona. He’s getting the Faith in Action Award at the 24th Annual Super Bowl Celebration. It’s an evening of inspiration and culture, and Patti LaBelle will be performing.
Idris Elba is also coming to Netflix. “Luther: The Fallen Sun” debuts on March 10, but will be in select cinemas Feb. 24.
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is now streaming on Disney+.
Chris Rock is also coming to Atlantic City, New Jersey, for a comedy show Friday, Feb. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.