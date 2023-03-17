We remember actor Robert Blake who died of heart disease last week at 89. Blake had a six-decade career that started with him as a child in the “Our Gang” movies, in “The Treasure of the Sierra Madre” with Humphrey Bogart, “In Cold Blood” and hit 70’s TV show “Baretta.” Blake’s career was overshadowed by the murder of his wife in the early 2000’s which he was acquitted of.

Jill Scott returns to Philly! It’s the 23rd anniversary of her album “Who is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds, Volume 1.” Scott is doing shows on March 18 and 19.

If you would like more information please email me at pattyjackson@iheartmedia.com or check me out with my midday reports at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. during the day on 105.3 WDAS FM. Or join me on social media Twitter: @MsPattyJackson, Instagram @WDASPatty and Facebook Patty Jackson — WDAS FM. The views expressed in this column are not necessarily those of The Philadelphia Tribune.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.