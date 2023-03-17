We remember actor Robert Blake who died of heart disease last week at 89. Blake had a six-decade career that started with him as a child in the “Our Gang” movies, in “The Treasure of the Sierra Madre” with Humphrey Bogart, “In Cold Blood” and hit 70’s TV show “Baretta.” Blake’s career was overshadowed by the murder of his wife in the early 2000’s which he was acquitted of.
Jill Scott returns to Philly! It’s the 23rd anniversary of her album “Who is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds, Volume 1.” Scott is doing shows on March 18 and 19.
The Legacy Tour with New Edition‘s Ralph Tresvant, Ronnie Devoe, Ricky Bell, Bobby Brown, Michael Bivins and Johnny Gil comes to the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City on Saturday, March 18. Special guests Keith Sweat, Tank, and Guy‘s Teddy Riley and Damien and Aaron Hall will also be performing.
Singer Chaka Khan is coming to Atlantic City, Saturday, Mar. 25, at the Tropicana Hotel and Casino in concert.
The Roots Picnic is returning to Philadelphia, June 2-4. The festivities kick off Friday at the Wells Fargo Center with The Roots and comedian Dave Chappelle. The Saturday and Sunday festivities are happening at The Mann Center. Get ready for headliners Lauryn Hill doing the entire album of “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” and Diddy performing with The Roots. Other artists like The Isley Brothers, Roy Ayers, Kindred the Family Soul, Eve, Busta Rhymes, Adam Blackstone, The State Property, and many more will be performing. Tickets are on sale now.
Beyoncé is coming to Philly, Wednesday, July 12, at the Lincoln Financial Field for her Renaissance Tour.
Tickets are on sale now for Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind and Fire at The Wells Fargo Center, on August 15.
The third season of “Power Book II: Ghost” with Mary J. Blige, Michael Rainey Jr. and Method Man debuts tonight on STARZ. Michael Ealy will join the cast for the fourth season. Filming is currently underway.
West Philadelphia native and “Abbott Elementary” creator and star Quinta Brunson is hosting “Saturday Night Live” on April 1.
Diddy is working on a new reality show called “Diddy + 7” with all of his children, including the new baby.
Get ready for the “Kings of BBQ.” Cedric The Entertainer and Anthony Anderson are teaming with the A&E network to find the best barbeque in the country. “The Kings of BBQ” will be airing later this year.
Singer Keyshia Cole is bringing her life story to Lifetime on June 24. Cole will be playing herself and actress Debbi Morgan, who’s notable for play Angie in “All my Children,” will be playing her mother Frankie.
“Bridgerton” star Regé-Jean Page has been tapped to play Muhammad Ali in a new Peacock miniseries chronicling eight major events in the boxing legend’s career.
Janet Jackson is preparing another documentary about her life for Lifetime/A&E Network. “Family First” will take viewers behind the scenes of her new tour “Together Again.” Janet is celebrating her 50th anniversary in show business and her brother Randy is producing the documentary.
Actor Anthony Anderson is returning to TV in the Amazon Prime Video series “Miraculous” where he plays a car salesmen who miraculously walks on water.
Oscar-winner Daniel Kaluuya is lending his voice to “Spider-man: Across the Spider-Verse.” Kaluuya is voicing the character Spider-punk. Issa Rae is also featured in the animated movie, she plays Spider-woman. The movie hits theaters June 2.
If you would like more information please email me at pattyjackson@iheartmedia.com or check me out with my midday reports at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. during the day on 105.3 WDAS FM. Or join me on social media Twitter: @MsPattyJackson, Instagram @WDASPatty and Facebook Patty Jackson — WDAS FM. The views expressed in this column are not necessarily those of The Philadelphia Tribune.
