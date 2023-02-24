We remember soul music legend Chuck Jackson. He was 85. Jackson was known for his hit songs “Any Day Now” and “I Don’t Want to Cry.”
Actor and comedian Richard Belzer has died. He is best known for playing the sarcastic yet loved Detective John Munch on the “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” TV series. Belzer was 78.
We also lost two Hollywood legends. Raquel Welch passed away last week at the age of 82. And actress Stella Stevens died at 84 after a battle with Alzheimer’s.
Jimmy Fallon of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” has a new show on NBC. The show called “That’s My Jam” has already been renewed for a second season, and it features celebrities competing in musical and dance inspired games. The variety show will also feature Philly-natives Adam Blackstone and DJ Aktive. The show returns March 7, and special guests this season include Kenan Thompson, Quinta Brunson, Chance the Rapper, Patti LaBelle, Adam Lambert, Tariji P. Henson, and Keke Palmer, to name a few.
The Weeknd is coming to HBO MAX with a concert special, Saturday, Feb. 25.
Singer SZA is coming to the Wells Fargo Center, Thursday, March 2.
Singer Kem is coming to Atlantic City, New Jersey, March 4-5, with Ledisi and Musiq Soulchild at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.
Patti LaBelle will be in concert at Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino, March 11.
Jill Scott is coming to Philly! It’s the 23rd anniversary of her album “Who is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds, Volume 1.” Scott is doing two shows at The Met Philadelphia on March 16, 18 and 19. Tickets are on sale now.
Singer Chaka Khan is coming to Atlantic City, Saturday, Mar. 25, at the Tropicana Hotel and Casino in concert.
The Roots Picnic is returning to Philadelphia, June 2-4. The festivities kick off Friday at the Wells Fargo Center with The Roots and comedian Dave Chappelle. The Saturday and Sunday festivities are happening at The Mann Center. Get ready for headliners Lauryn Hill doing the entire album of “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” and Diddy performing with The Roots. Other artists like The Isley Brothers, Roy Ayers, Kindred the Family Soul, Eve, Busta Rhymes, Adam Blackstone, The State Property, and many more will be performing. Tickets are on sale now.
Beyoncé is coming to Philly, Wednesday, July 12, at the Lincoln Financial Field for her Renaissance Tour.
The 59th Annual NAACP Image Awards are set for Feb. 25, on BET. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “Abbott Elementary” are leading the nominations. For the first time ever, all women are up for Entertainer of the Year, including Angela Bassett, Mary J. Blige, Quinta Brunson, Viola Davis and Zendaya. Will Smith has been nominated for Best Actor for his movie “Emancipation.” Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar are leading the music nominations.
Michael Ealy is joining the cast of “Power Book II: Ghost” for the fourth season. Filming is currently underway. The third season with Mary J. Blige, Michael Rainey Jr. and Method Man debuts March 17, on STARZ.
Congratulations to Adam Sandler, the popular actor and comedian is getting honored in March with the Mark Twain Award for comedy. Past winners include Richard Pryor, George Carlin, Robin Williams, Whoopi Goldberg, Eddie Murphy, Jon Stewart and David Letterman.
