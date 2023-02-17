We remember songwriter, composer and producer Burt Bacharach. He died last week at the age of 94. The songs he wrote with partner Hal David were endless. The chart-topping hits with Dionne Warwick includes “Say a Little Prayer,” “Do You Know the Way to San Jose,” and “Don’t Make Me Over,” and “That’s What Friends Are For” with Warwick, Elton John, Stevie Wonder and Gladys Knight. In a statement, Warwick described the death of Bacharach to that of losing a relative.
We also remember David Jude Jolicoeur, aka Trugoy the Dove, from the hip hop group De La Soul. He died over the weekend from congestive heart failure at age 54. De La Soul was known for their hits “Me Myself and I” and “The Magic Number.”
Congrats to singer Rihanna and her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky; baby No. 2 is on the way. Rihanna made the big announcement during the Super Bowl halftime show.
Michael B. Jordan is gracing the cover of Rolling Stone magazine. Jordan starred in and directed “Creed III” which is premiering in theaters, March 3. The movie also stars Jonathan Majors, Tessa Thompson and Phylicia Rashad.
Actor Anthony Anderson is returning to TV in the Amazon Prime Video series “Miraculous” where he plays a car salesmen who miraculously walks on water.
Singer Stephanie Mills and Nephew Tommy from the “Steve Harvey Morning Show” are starring in the Lifetime movie “Pride: A Seven Deadly Sins Story.” It’s part of the miniseries Bishop T.D. Jakes produces. The movie debuts Saturday, April 8.
Idris Elba is returning March 10 with “Luther: The Fallen Sun.” The movie will pick up from the popular BBC series “Luther,” and Elba will reprise his role as Detective Chief Inspector John Luther.
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are teaming up for the Amazon Prime Video movie “AIR” which starts streaming April 5. The Oscar-winners will be joined by EGOT-winner Viola Davis, Marlon Wayans and Chris Tucker. “AIR” is about the 1984 battle to get basketball legend Michael Jordan to sign to Nike.
Tamron Hall of the “Tamron Hall Show” is returning for a second season of the crime show “Someone They Knew.” The true crime series takes you from the victims to verdict, from the perspective of the people impacted by the cases.
The Weeknd is coming to HBO MAX with a concert special, Saturday, Feb. 25.
Actor Taye Diggs is coming to Philly, in “A Live Conversation with Taye Diggs,” Friday, March 3. Diggs is best known for his roles in the “Best Man” series, “All American,” “How Stella Got Her Groove Back” and the movie musical “Rent” where he also starred on Broadway. The evening is happening at the Miller Theater, formerly the Merriam Theater.
The Mike Epps and Wanda Sykes Netflix comedy “The Upshaws” has been renewed for a third season.
Billy Porter will be hosting a new BET docuseries called “Black + Iconic,” a four-part series examining Black icons in fashion, music, film and dance.
The second season of “Bel-Air,” a dramatic take on the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” starts streaming Feb. 23, on Peacock.
Jada Pinkett Smith is ready to tell all in a new “no holds barred” memoir due out in the fall. The book will detail her marriage to Will Smith, battles with depression, her personal rediscovery and a celebration of authentic female power.
The long-awaited Tupac Shakur story “Dear Mama” coming out on the FX channel is set to premiere on April 21. The five-part docuseries directed by Allen Hughes is the story of the relationship Shakar had with his mom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.