Sommore is coming to Trenton, New Jersey with the Royal Comedy Tour 2023 at the CURE Insurance Arena, Jan. 28. Comedians Bruce Bruce, Lavell Crawford, Turae and Joe Clair will also perform.
We remember two radio giants of the tri-state area. Jerry Blavat, “The Geator with The Heater,” passed away last week at the age of 82. He was a staple and legend of the area who was known for his love of music and people. We also remember Sonny Hopson, “The Mighty Burner,” “Soul Sound Sonny,” “The Funny Car.” Hopson was a staple at WHAT radio for years. He was an author, civil rights activist and a one of kind DJ. He was 85.
Superbowl Sunday is set for Feb. 12. Singer Rihanna is performing at halftime. Singer Babyface is performing in the pre-game ceremony; he’s doing “America the Beautiful.” Country superstar Chris Stapleton is doing the national anthem. Emmy-winner and “Abbott Elementary” star Sheryl Lee Ralph is performing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”
The nominations have been announced for the 95th Annual Academy Awards. The awards show is happening on ABC, Sunday, March 12, and Jimmy Kimmel is this year’s host. The movie “Everything Everywhere All At Once” is leading the pack with 11 nominations. Two sequels, “Avatar: The Way of Water” and “Top Gun: Maverick,” have been nominated in the Best Picture category. Rihanna has been nominated for Best Song for “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” Angela Bassett has been nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Queen Ramonda in the film.
Speaking of the “Black Panther” sequel, it will be available to stream on Disney+ on Feb. 1.
Congrats to singer Brian McKnight and his wife; they are the proud parents of a baby boy, Brian Jr. Also, congrats to singer Kenny Lattimore and his wife, Judge Faith Jenkins, they are the proud parents of Skylar Leigh Lattimore, their first baby girl.
Now speaking of Lattimore, he will be in the area Mother’s Day weekend on Saturday, May 13, at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey. He’s in concert with singers Fantasia and Ne-Yo. Tickets are on sale now.
Singer Kem is coming to Atlantic City, New Jersey as well, March 4-5, with Ledisi and Musiq Soulchild at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.
Patti LaBelle will be in concert at Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino in on March 11.
Actor Michael B. Jordan is coming to Saturday Night Live, he’s hosting on Jan. 28. His new movie “Creed III” opens in theaters March 3.
Chris Rock is also coming to Atlantic City, New Jersey for a comedy show on Friday, Feb. 3.
Eddie Murphy is back with a new Netflix movie called “You People.” Murphy plays a dad who is against his daughter marrying a white Jewish man. It’s a comedy clash of cultures. Directed by Kenya Barris, the movie also stars Jonah Hill, Nia Long, Lauren London, Julia Louis Dreyfus, David Duchovny and Mike Epps. The movie is available to stream today.
Amazon Prime Video’s show “Harlem” will be available to stream its second season on Feb. 3. The series stars Meagan Good and Grace Byers, and this season will feature guest appearances from Sherri Shepherd, Whoopi Goldberg, Lil Rel Howery and Countess Vaughn.
