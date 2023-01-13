Singer El DeBarge is out on bail following his recent arrest. Debarge was found with weapons and drugs while he was driving. Debarge, 62, insists that he is innocent of the charges.
The Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell movie “Devotion” is now streaming on Paramount+. “Devotion” is the inspirational true story of Jesse Brown, the first Black aviator in U.S. Naval history, and his friendship with fellow fighter pilot Tom Hudner during the Korean War.
Singer Chaka Khan is coming to Atlantic City, Saturday, Mar. 25, at the Tropicana Hotel and Casino in concert.
Nephew Tommy from The Steve Harvey Morning Show is back on OWN with a new season of the dating show “Ready to Love.”
The “Godfather of Harlem” with Forest Whitaker returns for a third season on the EPIX/MGMPLUS channel on Sunday, Jan. 15.
Fresh off his Lifetime Achievement Award, Eddie Murphy is back with a new Netflix movie called “You People.” Murphy plays a dad who is against his daughter marrying a white Jewish man. It’s a comedy clash of cultures. Directed by Kenya Barris, the movie also stars Jonah Hill, Nia Long, Lauren London, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, David Duchovny and Mike Epps. The movie starts streaming on Jan. 27.
Murphy is also teaming up with Tracee Ellis Ross for the holiday movie “Candy Cane Lane” which is filming now. This movie is being directed by Reginald Hudlin who also directed Murphy in Boomerang.
Actor Michael B. Jordan is coming to Saturday Night Live, and will be hosting on Jan. 28. His new movie “Creed III” opens in theaters March 3.
The Amazon Prime streaming service is getting ready for the second season of the Meagan Good‘s show “Harlem.” The series also stars actress Grace Byers, and this season will feature guest appearances by Sherri Shepherd, Whoopi Goldberg, Lil Rel Howery and Countess Vaughn.
Congrats to actor and comedian Michael Blackson. The 50-year-old recently opened the Michael Blackson Academy in his native Ghana, in Africa.
On Jan. 20, Octavia Spencer is teaming up with Gabrielle Union for “Truth Be Told” on Apple TV+. Spencer plays an investigative reporter who is also a podcaster.
The 65th Annual Grammy Awards are happening Feb. 5, on CBS. Trevor Noah is hosting the show. Beyoncé is leading the pack with nominations. She’s got nine for her album “Renaissance.” Beyoncé is the most decorated female in Grammy history. Rapper Kendrick Lamar has eight nods, singer Adele has seven for her album “30.” Also, up for awards are Mary J. Blige for “Good Morning Gorgeous,” Lizzo, Harry Styles and Bad Bunny. Up for Record and Song of the Year is Beyoncé’s “Break Your Soul,” singer Muni Long is up for Best New Artists. Also, congrats to Philly natives Adam Blackstone and Jazmine Sullivan, who were also nominated for Grammy awards.
Many wonder will the night be a rematch of Beyoncé and Adele. In 2017, Adele swept the Grammys against Beyoncé’s “Lemonade” album. The night before the Grammys, there will be a special ceremony for the Lifetime Achievements Awards. Those being honored that night include rapper Slick Rick, producer Nile Rodgers, Bobby McFerrin (Don’t Worry Be Happy) The Supremes, the rock group Nirvana and blues legend Ma Rainey.
We remember musician Gordy Harmon. He was one of the original members of The Whispers. Harmon was with the group in the 60s when they had the songs “I Only Meant to Wet My Feet” and “Seems Like I Gotta Do Wrong.” Harmon left the group shortly thereafter when he developed issues with his throat. Harmon was 79.
We also remember actor Adam Rich. He is best known as a child star on the 70s hit show “Eight Is Enough.” Rich played the adorable Nicholas Bradford. He was 54 years old.
The Tabitha Brown takeover at Target stores is here! The vegan lifestyle maven has unveiled her line a vegan food kitchen collection. Brown says her goal is to spread joy in the kitchen with food and color. The line includes dips, spreads, soups, sauces, snacks and they’re all vegan. There’re is also tablewear, bowls, coffee mugs, bowls and plates. Prices range from $2.99 to $90. Most items are under $10.
Congrats to actor Shemar Moore, the former star of “The Young and the Restless” and the current star of the CBS show “S.W.A.T.” He is going to be a first-time dad at 52.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.