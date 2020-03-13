Former child actor Corey Feldman waded through a disastrous documentary premiere, that he charged $20 a head, to bring the name of Charlie Sheen to the public. Feldman’s documentary, “(My) Truth: The Rape Of Two Coreys,” was intended as a view-for-pay scenario that had downloading and display problems. Multiple sources note Feldman accuses the former “Two And A Half Men” sitcom star of rapping the late child actor Corey Haim, who died in 2010. Feldman claims his late friend Haim confided to him the incident took place on the movie set of the 1986 film “Lucas,” which co-starred Haim and Sheen. Haim never went public with sexual molestation charges against anyone though his mother did but wouldn’t name the alleged abuser publicly. Meantime, Sheen’s publicist called the allegations sick and twisted and says the events never occurred.
***
“Self Made” is the limited drama series coming to Netflix based on the life of Madame CJ Walker, the first African-American woman to become a self-made millionaire in the United States. Oscar winner Octavia Spencer plays Walker and she’s joined by Tiffany Haddish, Bill Bellamy, Garrett Morris, Carmen Ejogo and Blair Underwood. Walker’s journey begins as the first of her parents’ six children not born into slavery through her three marriages, motherhood and turn-of-the-century bigotry and rivalries up to the launch her own hair care line. Spencer’s portrayal of Walker with Haddish playing her daughter covers it all. “Self-Made” begins streaming March 20 on Netflix.
***
Singer Kenny Lattimore and TV judge Faith Jenkins have married. They met on a blind date, and only recently let the public know they were engaged via social media last September. The 52-year-old Lattimore was previously married to singer Chante Moore and the two share a son. Jenkins, 42, is undergoing a big career change to match her personal life. She’s replacing Judge Lynn Toler on TV’s “Divorce Court.” Folks are wondering why. Toler released a statement that she and the TV franchise are parting ways after she served 13 years on the TV bench. Toler urged viewers to give Judge Faith a try and reflected on how hard it was when she (Toler) replaced Judge Mablean Ephraim. Judge Faith took to her social media to thank both ladies for being trailblazers and said her time on “Divorce Court” begins in September. Back to Judge Faith’s wedding. She and Lattimore exchanged vows in Los Angeles in front of 300 people, including Sheryl Lee Ralph, James Pickens Jr. (Grey’s Anatomy) and MC Lyte, with film executive Devon Franklin officiating. Stevie Wonder sang his classic “You And I” in honor of the couple.
***
Terrence Howard is suing the Fox network, the home of his six-season hit “Empire.” The Oscar winner hasn’t been getting paid for the show. This is connected to the actor’s short-lived marriage to Michelle Ghent. After a contentious separation and divorce proceedings, a judge ordered Howard to pay $1.3 million despite their short marriage. Fox claims in light of that order, they didn’t know who to pay. So, to avoid a lawsuit, they didn’t pay either party. Howard is taking the studio to court to get his back coins. This needs to happen quick because “Empire” ends this season. Howard’s marriage was less than four years and they had no kids. We have no idea how Howard’s ex won this judgment, but it’s all hitting the fan now.
***
In more lawsuit news, Tavis Smiley has lost his case against PBS. PBS suspended and then canceled Smiley’s long-running talk show for violating PBS’ workplace conduct policies. When Smiley countersued, he accused PBS of running a shady investigation and claimed while he did have relationships at work, he did nothing improper. Unfortunately, women who called to testify claimed under oath Smiley did act improperly and used his position as a boss for those workplace relationships. The court ruled Smiley must pay PBS $1.3 million. Back in the day, Smiley was the go to political/news/protest guy, and he and his brand were everywhere. Things began to loosen with his early critiques of the Obama administration and his doubling down on what he said was holding the administration accountable. Now comes this big court loss with the testimony in the public arena. Smiley vows to appeal the ruling.
***
Chris Matthews is out after his #MeToo shenanigans came to light. Matthews announced his retirement from the MSNBC show “Hardball” on air in a “surprise” move. When he made the announcement, the 74-year-old was already told by the big bosses you gotta go. Matthews conceded on air to inappropriate compliments in the workplace, but the word is out that there was more than that. You can’t walk around without your pants on in the office! You can’t put your $$$in someone’s ear! Do you think Matthews really wanted to go now with all those big shows ahead of him with this presidential election. The bosses have spoken and this is a new day. There’ll be a revolving group of guest hosts on MSNBC until a permanent anchor and show is named to replace “Hardball.”
***
Niecy Nash and Jay Tucker have finalized their divorce. Was the showbiz aspect too much for their marriage? She starred in TBS “Claws” and the Netflix miniseries “When They See Us.” Was Nash too ambitious? Were the love scenes out of Claws too much? She filmed in New Orleans while Tucker was at home in L.A. In their divorce, she had to give up a final payment of a reported $185,000 and Tucker keeps the 2011 Ford Truck. Nash keeps the Bell Canyon, California, home and her Chocolate Chick production company. Now, Nash isn’t always batting a thousand at love. She’s previously divorced from the father of her three children, Minister Don Nash. Remember Niecy introduced Sheri Shepherd to Lamar Sally, which ended in a disastrous divorce and contentious child support ruling that Shepherd is still paying.
***
Tami Roman is returning to reality TV. The former “Real World” and “Basketball Wives” cast member is coming to VH1. Roman’s new show is called “Unfaithful.” It’s about cheaters. I think she’ll be really good because she’s very, very animated.
***
If you would like more info please email me at PattyJackson@iHeartMedia.com or check me out with my midday reports at 10:30am, 12:30pm and 2:30pm during the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.