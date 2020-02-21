Philly’s own Daryl Hall and John Oates Present the Annual Hoagie Nation music festival on Saturday, May 23. Along with Hall & Oates there’s Kool & The Gang, The Hooters, Melanie Fiona and The Soul Survivors, just to name a few. Hoagie Nation will take place at the Mann Center for the Performing Arts, 52nd and Parkside. For tickets and information log onto hoagienation.com.
The Roots Picnic will take place at the Mann Center, 52nd and Parkside, Saturday, May 30, featuring Meek Mill, Snoh Aalegra, DJ Diamond Kuts, Summer Walker and DaBaby, to name a few. Plus, there’s the Roots Present Soul with Musiq Soulchild, SWV and Brandy. For tickets and information, log onto rootspicnic.com/philly.
Idris Elba and his wife, Sabrina Dhowre, have a podcast. It’s all part of the launch of their new lifestyle brand Sable Labs. The podcast will be a chance to explain the creation and goal of Sable Labs, and answer some relationship questions from the fans. By the way, Sable is Elba’s spelled backwards. Elba and Dhowre say they want to create a “Coupledom” community to share their experiences and help others communicate better. The Coupledom podcast launched on Valentine’s Day.
Tyler Perry has a new show and a reboot coming to BET. First up, House of Payne is coming to BET with new episodes. Cast members Allen Payne, LaVan Davis, Cassi Davis Patton, Lance Gross, Demetria McKinney, China Anne McClain, Larramie “Doc” Shaw and Keshia Knight Pulliam will all reprise their original roles. No word yet on how the short-lived spinoff The Paynes, that was on OWN, will wrap up its storylines. The second show is called Assisted Living and will star David and Tamala Mann reprising their roles of Mr. Brown and Cora from Meet The Browns. The show finds the two investing in a run-down home for the elderly with their partner Vinny, played by J. Anthony Brown (The Steve Harvey Morning Show). Both House of Payne and Assisted Living are slated to debut this summer on BET.
Actress Lark Voorhies is going public with her struggles with a mental disorder and being left out of the reboot of the show that launched her career. Back in the early 1990’s, Voorhies was part of NBC’s transition out of Saturday morning cartoons into teen targeted programming. She was on the hit Saved By The Bell with Mario Lopez (Access Hollywood), Dustin Diamond, Tiffani-Amber Thiessen (90210), Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Mixed-ish; NYPD Blue) and Elizabeth Berkley (Showgirls) playing high-schoolers in the Saturday morning sitcom as part of NBC’s TNBC line up. Voorhies, an original cast member, played Lisa Turtle and stayed with the show four years. Voorhies went on The Dr. Oz Show this week. She, her doctor (Dr. Modir) and her mom (Tricia) talked about Voorhies’ battle with mental illness and it causing her to be snubbed by her Saved By The Bell co-stars. There’s also a reboot of the show coming. While Diamond and Thiessen won’t be participating, Voorhies confirmed she was not asked back. The 45-year-old actress told Dr. Oz she felt slighted and hurt being left out of the reboot and other cast events. Voorhies says she also realizes her disorder is part of the equation for that. She told Dr. Oz she does hear multiple voices in her head, but the specific disorder wasn’t identified. Voorhies’ mother Tricia, though by her side now, reportedly confirmed to the media her daughter suffered from mental illness years ago. At the time, Voorhies denied it. Today, the two are doing better as Voorhies’ treatment continues.
NBA star Dwyane Wade is feeling the heat after going public about his 12-year-old becoming transgender, but so are his critics. Rappers Boosie and Young Thug went on social media with their reaction to Zaya Wade, who was born a boy named Zion, transitioning and identifying as female. Boosie issued a profanity-laced reaction and told Dwyane Wade he was tripping and that he’s gone too far. Social media went in on Boosie and the 37-year-old’s felony conviction and the eight children he has as a single dad. Then there was Young Thug who tweeted toward the 12 year old God Don’t Make Mistakes But Hey Live Your True Self. Young Thug was promptly called out for being a grown man worrying about a 12-year-old’s status and for wearing dresses himself. At press time no reaction from Dwyane Wade or stepmother/wife Gabrielle Union.
We remember the iconic singer/songwriter/dancer/actress and everyone’s favorite next door neighbor Ja’Net DuBois. DuBois’ signature role was as Willona Woods who had a heart of gold and gossip to match in the CBS sitcom Good Times. DuBois got her start on the stage in the 60s, most notably appearing with Sammy Davis Jr. and Louis Gossett Jr. in Golden Boy in 1964. Television and film work followed including Five On The Black Hand Side. An appearance on the Richard Pryor Show and a Paul Mooney-written episode of Sanford & Son began her long association with Norman Lear and his company. Lear cast her as Willona in Good Times from 1974 to 1979. A year later, when Good Times sister show and All In The Family spinoff The Jeffersons premiered, Lear tapped DuBois to co-write and sing the theme song, which was used all 11 seasons of The Jeffersons’ run. DuBois’ other notable work included A Piece Of The Action with Sidney Poitier and Bill Cosby, I’m Gonna Git You Sucka with Keenen Ivory Wayans and she was cast as Grandma Ellington on The Wayans Bros TV show. DuBois won an Emmy for her voice work on the Eddie Murphy-animated sitcom The PJs. Tributes poured in from Lear and the surviving members of the Good Times cast including her TV daughter superstar singer Janet Jackson, who did a very touching tribute since they stayed in touch all these years. At press time no cause of death has been released. DuBois was 74.
Actress Esther Scott has died. She’s the woman whose face you know from the films The Pursuit of Happyness with Will Smith, Dreamgirls with Beyoncé and Jennifer Hudson, and the TV shows E.R., Beverly Hills 90210, Full House, Heart Of Dixie and The Steve Harvey Show. Her highest profile appearance was probably in Boyz In The Hood. Scott played Grandma who ran up the steps with a cleaver to chase Cuba Gooding (Tre) out her granddaughter’s room. Published reports say Scott suffered a heart attack at age 66.
Actor Shemar Moore (S.W.A.T.; Criminal Minds; The Young & The Restless) confirmed the loss of his mother Marylin Joan Wilson-Moore. Shemar Moore went on social media with pictures of the two of them and called his mom his best friend and partner in crime. Moore says he’s stunned and heartbroken but will have to figure out life without her because that’s what she’d want. Over the years, Moore organized and participated in several charitable events to raise awareness and funds to fight Multiple Sclerosis (MS), which his mother suffered from over 20 years. Moore didn’t confirm her cause of death, but noted her heart issues and the MS. Wilson-Moore died Feb. 8 at 76.
Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant‘s funeral services have been held and the public memorial services have been finalized. The Bryant family held the funeral for the NBA legend and his rising basketball star daughter last Friday in a small private ceremony. The family has announced the public memorial will take place Monday, Feb. 24 at the Staples Center. The memorial date 2-24-20 is significant because 2 was Gianna’s number, 24 was Kobe’s number and 20 is the number of years Bryant played in the NBA.
Congratulations to our WDAS-FM Women Of Excellence: Bumi Fernandez West, CEO of the Odunde Festival; NBC 10 Anchor Tracy Davidson; Anita T. Conner, Managing Partner of Anita T. Conner & Associates; Tiffany Tavarez, vice president of Community Relations, Wells Fargo; and Catherine Hicks, Publisher of The Philadelphia Sunday Sun. Go to wdasfm.com for all the details.
If you would like more info please email me at PattyJackson@iHeartMedia.com or check me out with my midday reports at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.
