The 2020 WDAS Women Of Excellence event has been postponed. It’s important to note that this is not a cancellation, but a postponement. A new date will be announced soon.
***
Idris Elba, NBA ballers Kevin Durant, Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and Christian Wood, Frozen 2’s Rachel Matthews, husband and wife actors Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks have all reportedly tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). The virus has now hit every state in the country and local, state and federal government officials are enacting a variety of legal tactics to stop the spread of COVID-19. In show business news, studios have shut their doors and begun to layoffs of some workers. “Empire” has stopped production despite this being the Fox drama’s last season. “The Tonight Show” has been airing repeats. “The Today Show’s” Craig Melvin and Al Roker have self quarantined after a Today Show third hour staffer tested positive. “CBS This Morning” will move to the Ed Sullivan Theater as a precaution. “Saturday Night Live” has shut down production for the foreseeable future. All news anchor teams, local and national, have been using social distancing by either sitting significantly further apart or in different sets. COVID-19 is also delaying production on the new fall TV schedule. New shows begin filming now to prepare for fall, but are now in shutdown mode. At press time, ABC, CBS and NBC are teaming up with the Trump administration for a PSA series designed to educate the public on coronavirus as well as inform on any progress being made to combat it. Broadway shows in New York are shutdown until April 12. Producers are hoping insurance will help because the Great White Way could be looking at a $100 million in losses. Movies taking a scheduling change include Mulan, Fast 9, James Bond and A Quiet Place II. All are being pushed back from their planned release dates. As for those celebrities who have tested positive, so far all are reportedly doing well and following up with medical supervision.
***
Shocking sports news for Super Bowl champ Malcolm Jenkins. First he parted ways with Philly and then got a new team a day later by way of The Big Easy. Jenkins, who had become almost as well known for his social activism as he was for football, parted ways with the Philadelphia Eagles after six years and the franchise’s first Super Bowl victory. Jenkins’ option was not picked up and that led to New Orleans. Published reports say Jenkins signed with the Saints for four years, $32 million, up to $35 million maximum, and he’s guaranteed $16.25 million. Hard to believe the era ends like this, but we certainly wish Malcolm Jenkins the best and thank him for his legendary Eagles stint.
***
Josie Harris, the mother of three of boxer Floyd Mayweather‘s children, was found dead in her car outside of her home in California at the age of 40. In 2010, Mayweather served two months in jail for her charges of domestic abuse. Harris was currently writing a tell-all and had a $20 million lawsuit going on. Authorities have not declared this homicide or a suicide. Stay tuned. Meanwhile, Mayweather has another loss in his family. The boxer’s uncle, Roger Mayweather, who played a pivotal role on the Mayweather team, has passed. Roger himself was a former boxer and retired in 1999. Roger’s health forced him to step down from coaching Floyd, so Floyd Sr. took over Roger’s role. No cause of death has been publicly listed and Roger Mayweather was 58 years old.
***
Andrew Gillum has entered rehab. The former mayor of Tallahassee and former candidate for governor of Florida says he got a wakeup call last week. Gillum was found in a hotel room with two other men by police who were responding to a possible overdose. Travis Dyson, one of the two other men in the room, was the man being treated, but the police report says Gillum was too inebriated from an unknown substance to communicate. Gillum says he drank too much and denies using drugs or any of the three bags of what police suspected was crystal meth found on the scene. Gillum says rehab is to combat the depression he slipped into since losing the Florida governor’s race. Unfortunately, the man who allegedly overdosed, Dyson, is reportedly a gay male escort, and he didn’t back up Gillum’s story that the former mayor was in town for a wedding. Various social media pictures of Dyson have been flooding the net. Gillum is 40, married and has three children, and he’s asking for privacy for him and his family now. At one time, Gillum was considered a possible pick for VP, but now people are wondering is this the end of his political and media career.
***
Michael Strahan is still battling with his ex-wife and things have taken a huge turn. Strahan is accusing his ex-wife Jean Muggli of a pattern of abuse toward their 15-year-old twin daughters and now he wants full custody. Strahan reportedly has proof and wants his daughters out of North Carolina and with him in New York. Published reports say Strahan has hired investigators to watch Muggli around the clock, but Strahan’s lawyers deny this. Problem is that’s not the first time spying has come up with the “Good Morning America” anchor. When he was dating Nicole Murphy years ago, he reportedly suspected her of cheating, put a tracking device in her car and busted her creepin. That relationship ended. Back to ex-wife Muggli, she’s been asking for increased support as Strahan’s profile and finances continues to rise. In 2005, Muggli filed a domestic violence complaint against Strahan over an argument about money. Days later Strahan filed for divorce and denied any domestic violence. When Muggli testified as a follow up to the complaint, she conceded under oath that Strahan didn’t touch her during that argument.
***
A few weeks ago we acknowledged the passing of singer/songwriter/dancer/actress Ja’Net DuBois, but we had no idea of the revelation to follow. DuBois was best remembered as Willona Woods from the sitcom “Good Times,” and for co-writing and singing the theme to the sitcom “The Jeffersons.” DuBois died of a heart attack at the age of 74, but when her cause of death was revealed it also led to the revelation of her real father. Another man raised her, but DuBois biological father was legendary entertainer Cab Calloway. Calloway was the first African American to sell a million copies of a single song, 1931’s Minnie The Moocher. Calloway was also a famous bandleader touring worldwide in the ‘30s, ‘40s and ‘50s. He also made a comeback in 1980 co-starring in blockbuster The Blues Brothers with John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd. Calloway died in 1994 at the age of 86. In all of the years of DuBois career, which was pretty high profile, she literally kept that secret for life.
***
Some good news … “Insecure” is coming back to HBO. Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, Amanda Seales, Jay Ellis and Lil’ Rel Howery will be returning Sunday, April 12 to HBO.
***
“Self Made” is the limited drama series coming to Netflix based on the life of Madame CJ Walker, the first African-American woman to become a self-made millionaire in the United States. Oscar winner Octavia Spencer plays Walker and she’s joined by Tiffany Haddish, Bill Bellamy, Garrett Morris, Carmen Ejogo and Blair Underwood. Walker’s journey begins as the first of her parents six children not born into slavery through her three marriages, motherhood and turn of the century bigotry and rivalries up to the launch her own haircare line. Spencer’s portrayal of Walker with Haddish playing her daughter covers it all. “Self Made” begins streaming this Friday, March 20 on Netflix.
***
If you would like more info please email me at PattyJackson@iHeartMedia.com or check me out with my midday reports at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. during the day.
The Essence Festival has been announced. The legendary magazine is celebrating 50 years in publication. It’s annual New Orleans celebration, which is now Essence’s signature, returns for the Fourth Of July. Patti LaBelle, Janet Jackson, Janelle Monae, Bruno Mars, Raphael Saadiq, Summer Walker, Jidenna and Tamia will all take to the main stage with more acts to come. The Essence Festival is expected to take place July 1-5.
